SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action: Bill Number: HB2991 Description: Requires DVA to contract for a market research analysis of veterans' field services, subject to appropriations Action: Signed Effective: January 1st, 2023 Bill Number: HB3124 Description: Requires the City of Chicago to maintain a rotational tow list. Action: Signed Effective: January 1st, 2023 Bill Number: HB3465 Description: Amends the Unified Code of Corrections to provide that each institution or facility of the Department of Corrections shall hire a reentry specialist to assist with the reentry of offenders into the community. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4089 Description: Requires a school district to provide a plant-based school lunch option to students. Action: Signed Effective: August 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4284 Description: Applies a tax at the rate of $15 on a transfer of a motor vehicle from trust to a beneficiary that is not a surviving spouse upon the death of the grantor of the trust and the trust becomes irrevocable as is currently done in other transactions. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4304 Description: Creates the Foster Care Investigative Reports Commission to investigate all adverse reports, submitted by foster parents to DCFS, concerning the children placed in their care. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4320 Description: Amends the State Universities Article of the Illinois Pension Code to require an employer to make an additional contribution to the State Universities Retirement System for certain salary increases greater than 6%. Makes other changes. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4322 Description: Amends the Residential Real Property Disclosure Act to make various updates and to provide greater clarity to the law. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4324 Description: Amends the Illinois Insurance Code to require insurance producer licensees to complete at least 24 hours of course study or participation in a professional insurance association. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4333 Description: Amends the Department of Central Management Services Law of the Civil Administrative Code of Illinois by making changes in provisions concerning fidelity, surety, property, and casualty insurance, and modifies requirements concerning workers' compensation. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4349 Description: Requires health insurance companies that cover newborn infants with congenital defects to also cover the treatment of cranial facial anomalies. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2024 Bill Number: HB4362 Description: Amends the Illinois Department of Revenue Sunshine Act by requiring the Department of Revenue to submit, rather than publish, to the Illinois Register an index of any informal rulings, opinions or letters issued by the Department of Revenue during the quarter and required to be made available. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4366 Description: Removes exemption of guardianship training that is required statewide except for counties with a population of more than 3,000,000. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4369 Description: Amends the Lead Poisoning Prevention Act to provide that the Department of Public Health or its delegate agency shall (rather than may) conduct a follow-up inspection of any dwelling unit for which a mitigation notice was issued. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4388 Description: Adds specified guidelines concerning continuing training on Alzheimer's disease and other dementias for Emergency Medical Services (EMT) personnel for license renewals. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4461 Description: Allows fire protection districts to recover costs of collecting past due amounts owed by a municipality after disconnection of fire protection district territory. Action: Signed Effective: January 1st, 2023 Bill Number: HB4462 Description: Amends the Illinois Credit Union Act to set forth provisions concerning credit unions that serve target markets. Action: Signed Effective: The Act is effective immediately, except that specified provisions take effect on January 1, 2023. Bill Number: HB4493 Description: Amends the Illinois Insurance Code to provide that no motor vehicle insurance policy shall be renewed, delivered, or issued in the State unless coverage is made available in the amount of the cash value of the motor vehicle or the limit for uninsured motor vehicle property damage, whichever is less. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4559 Description: Amends the Unified Code of Corrections to allow incarcerated person’s to request their master file record to provide that any person committed to the Department of Corrections may request a copy of the person's own master record file up to 4 times a year and the Department must provide records 5 days after receipt of request Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4580 Description: Requires CPS to re-evaluate the enrollment at schools in the district to determine if there is a need to revise existing boundaries at least once every five years. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4595 Description: Ensures that 340B covered entities are not discriminated against by pharmacy benefit managers, third party payers, and Medicaid managed care organizations during the contracting process. Action: Signed Effective: Effective July 1, 2022 Bill Number: HB4667 Description: Allow State and county correctional officers to carry firearms while off duty and into their retirement in accordance with a federal privilege afforded to law enforcement Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4680 Description: Removes provisions requiring a veteran who has served as an active duty member of the United States Armed Forces, the Illinois National Guard, or reserves of the United States Armed Forces to apply in person for a fishing license at a regional office of the Department of Natural Resources. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4724 Description: Amends the University Credit and Retail Sales Act. Provides that the governing body of a State institution of higher learning may permit the institution, or a retail store operated by the institution or on property held or leased for the use of the institution, to extend credit to students for the students' purchase of course materials.. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4728 Description: Amends the evidence-based funding provisions of the school code. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4739 Description: Amends Comptroller Act Makes changes to provisions concerning an annual comprehensive financial report as compiled and published by the Comptroller. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4741 Description: Amends the Unified Code of Corrections to require existing practice regarding the access to master record files. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4797 Description: Amends the Clinical Social Work and Social Work Practice Act to allow a person who is not a resident of Illinois to perform social work via telehealth in the state for a non-resident. Action: Signed Effective: January 1st, 2023 Bill Number: HB4922 Description: Amends the Nurse Practice Act by changing the date for issuing a certified nurse anesthetist license without a graduate degree before July 1, 2028 instead of July 2023. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4924 Description: Amends the Downstate Firefighter Article of the Illinois Pension Code. Removes language requiring the treasurer of the board to execute a bond to the municipality conditioned for the faithful performance of the duties of the office and other conditions. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB4929 Description: Amends the Illinois Optometric Practice Act of 1987 to allow optometrists to complete training to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4986 Description: Designates “Theatre in the Park” as the Official State Theatre of Illinois. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4990 Description: A change to Downstate Transit Operating Assistance Program that would adjust the 180-day deadline from the end of the State fiscal year to the end of the participant’s fiscal year. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB4994 Description: Requires school boards to annually file their threat assessment procedure and a list identifying members of the school district's threat assessment team or regional behavior threat assessment and intervention team. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB5003 Description: Updates the school code to allow royalty payments to be deposited and expended from the Special Purpose Trust Fund within the Illinois State Board of Education. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB5018 Description: This bill amends the Counties Code by creating the Cook County Treasurer fund. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5047 Description: Allows a person designated as a health care agent to be able to present an electronic device displaying an electronic copy of an executed form as proof of health care agency. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5064 Description: Requires that services contracted with DCFS, that involves transporting children or families, must comply with all federal and State laws. Action: Signed Effective: January 1st, 2023 Bill Number: HB5078 Description: Adds surviving stepchild, child through adoption, and half-brother or sister to the list of individuals who can receive a Gold Star license plate in Illinois. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5093 Description: Allows the Educational Labor Relations Board (ELRB) to serve documents via any method permitted in their rules. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5127 Description: Lengthens the amount of time that a school board may utilize to appoint their president and clerk. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB5142 Description: Amends the Illinois Income Tax Act. Mandates by providing that all individual income tax return forms shall contain an appropriate space in

which the taxpayer may indicate that the Department of Revenue may share the taxpayer's income information with other State agencies in order to determine the taxpayer's eligibility for health insurance benefits. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB5175 Description: Amends the Higher Education Student Assistance Act and the Public Community Colleges Act by requiring all veterans and active-duty members shall be considered an in-district resident for tuition purposes. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB5192 Description: Amends the State Budget Law of the Civil Administrative Code of Illinois by allowing the IL Budgeting for Results Commission to choose, by a majority vote, to forego the 2 in-person meetings required under this section and hold the annual public hearings virtually. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB5194 Description: Creates the Banking Development District Act to help reduce the number of unbanked and underbanked individuals in Illinois. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5225 Description: Creates the Apprentice Assistance and Support Services Pilot Program Act subject to appropriation. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5254 Description: Amends the Illinois Insurance Code by requiring any individual or group policy of accident, health insurance, or managed care programs to provide coverage for hormone therapy treatment to treat menopause that has been induced by a hysterectomy. Action: Signed Effective: Effective January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5265 Description: Broadens access to education for students experiencing homelessness and poverty by ensuring charter school students have access to fee waivers, as it current practice at public schools Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5295 Description: Amends the Chicago Police Article of the Illinois Pension Code by providing that a disability benefit paid by the Chicago Police pension fund shall be reduced by the amount of compensation the police officer receives from workers' compensation due to the police officer's secondary employment. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB5304 Description: Changes vehicle registration fee for those eligible under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities Property Tax Relief Act and their spouses from $24 to $10. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5316 Description: Amends the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Act by requiring the Board of Commissioners of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District to appoint from outside its own number an Inspector General or enter into an intergovernmental agreement with another unit of local government for the appointment of an Inspector General. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB5400 Description: Allows vehicle decals to be purchased with proceeds going as grants from the fund to the Illinois Association of Future Farmers of America Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5418 Description: Expands the Foster Children's Bill of Rights. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5447 Description: Amends the Downstate Police Article of the Illinois Pension Code by creating two additional exceptions that do not disqualify a surviving spouse from receiving a survivor's pension: (i) the police officer was married to the surviving spouse for at least 5-year prior to the death of the police officer and (ii) the surviving spouse has attained age 62. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5465 Description: Creates the Task Force on Internationally-Licensed Health Care Professionals Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5501 Description: Creates the First 2022 General Revisory Act. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB5525 Description: Creates the Commission on Children of Incarcerated Parents appointed by the Lieutenant Governor. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: HB5532 Description: Amends the Property Tax Code to create property tax exemption for areas held for future development in the South Suburban Land Bank and Development Authority and the Northern Illinois Land Bank Authority. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: HB5585 Description: Amends the State Employees Group Insurance Act of 1971 by including a provision starting January 1, 2024 that plans will cover access to home health services for the duration of medically necessary care. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB0645 Description: Clarifies the Employee Sick Leave Act for the purposes of collective bargaining. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB2984 Description: Modifies requirements concerning entrepreneurship assistance centers to include assistance to youth entrepreneurs. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB2989 Description: Amends the Chicago Teacher Article of the Illinois Pension Code by reinstating the ability for a Chicago private school teacher to purchase up to 2 years of Chicago Teacher Pension Fund service credit for service as a teach or administrator at an ISBE recognized private school. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3036 Description: Allows a judge discretion to require child support obligations be secured with life insurance. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3092 Description: Amends the Crematory Regulation Act to allow various signatures needed for forms to be in either paper or electronic formats. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3130 Description: Requires DCFS to provide youth in care access to the department's Search and Reunion services within 30 days prior to the youth in care turning 18 years old. Action: Signed Effective: July 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3132 Description: This allows a recipient’s spouse to serve as their provider of personal care or similar services. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3144 Description: Creates the Right to Counsel in Immigration Proceedings Act. Creates a task force to investigate the implementation of universal representation for covered individuals in immigration removal proceedings. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3146 Description: Amends the One Day Rest in Seven Act clarify a worker’s right to one day off work per consecutive seven-day period rather than calendar week; and a 20-minute meal break for every 7.5 hours worked as well as to modernize the penalty structure. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3149 Description: Amends the Higher Education Student Assistance Act by requiring ISAC to annually include information about the Child Care Assistance Program and the federal dependent care allowance in communications that schools are required to provide to MAP students eligible. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3156 Description: Changes references from "direct support person" to "direct support professional" in the Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Administrative Act. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3157 Description: Amends the Stalking No Contact Order Act by requiring that when a petition for an emergency civil no contact order is granted, the petition, order, and file shall not be public. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3161 Description: Amends the Child Labor Law by providing that minors under 16 years of age working as child performers may work until 10 p.m. without seeking a waiver from the Department of Labor. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3163 Description: Allows individuals to request from the Department of Public Health a copy of a birth certificate with the identity of the certifying health care professional redacted. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3172 Description: Requires DCFS, DHS, HFS, ISBE, IDJJ, and IDPH to enter into a 5-year extension of the interagency agreement required by Public Act 98-0808. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3174 Description: Amends the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act by allowing the administrator to deliver property or pay the amount owing to a person without the person filing a claim if the value of the property that is owed the person is $5,000 (rather than $2,000) or less. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3177 Description: Amends the Chicago Firefighter Article of the Illinois Pension Code by stating that a fireman who withdraws before age 50 and a fireman with less than 10 years of service who withdraws before age 57 has a right to a refund of the entire amount to his credit as of the date of withdrawal. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3184 Description: Brings the hiring standards for Conservation Police Officers in line with those used by the Illinois State Police, and clarifies certain regulations relating to hunting and fishing, and updating certain regulations for modern technology Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3187 Description: Stipulates that a physical or electronic image of the record’s stamp satisfies the signature requirement for recorded instruments. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3215 Description: Clarifies conflicting referendum language in the Counties Code, Community Mental Health Act, and Community Care for Persons with Disability Act to ensure all boards in levies created by referendum since January 1994 are valid. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3433 Description: Amends Illinois Exotic Weed Act to permit municipalities to adopt ordinances to eradicate several species of buckthorn on all public and private property within its geographic jurisdiction. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3474 Description: Requires a school district to provide information material about Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account program during an IEP review meeting. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3482 Description: Requires income generated by the Du Quoin State to be deposited in the Illinois State Fair Fund for use by the Department of Agriculture for fair-related expenditures. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3495 Description: Amends the Illinois Vehicle Code by adding reference to fire departments and fire protection districts to clarify their authority regarding authorizing emergency vehicles which use lights and sirens. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3497 Description: States that a library board may adopt regulations waiving the nonresident fee for persons under the age of 18. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3498 Description: Adds that physician assistants be included in the definition of what qualifies as a "certifying health care professional" for the purpose of death certificates. Action: Signed Effective: January 1st, 2023 Bill Number: SB3609 Description: Expands the fees for title certification and provides a rebate for vehicles manufactured in Illinois. Action: Signed Effective: January 1st, 2023 Bill Number: SB3629 Description: Creates the Tow Notice Act which requires parking lot owners give vehicle owners with a written agreement to park on that property personal notice of the parking lot owners intent to tow the vehicle. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3633 Description: Requires counties to maintain documentation on the disposal of any demolition debris, or uncontaminated soil generated during the demolition, repair, or enclosure of a building for a period of 3 years. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3645 Description: Amends the Children and Family Services Act to create and administer the Pat McGuire Child Welfare Education Fellowship Pilot Program to a diverse pool of eligible students. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3651 Description: Amends the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) Article of the Illinois Pension Code by requiring that when assessing payment for any amount due under a provision requiring an additional employer contribution for certain earnings increases, IMRF shall exclude reportable earnings increases resulting from periods where the member was paid through workers' compensation. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3652 Description: Amends the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) Article of the Illinois Pension Code by requiring that if an employee in an IMRF fund takes advantage of an early retirement incentive program, the employee shall lose those incentives if they later accept employment or enters into a personal services contract. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3661 Description: Amends the Motor Fuel Tax Law by repealing a provision that requires the reporting of deliveries of “reportable motor fuel” either in interstate or intrastate commerce to points within this State by railroad companies, street, suburban or interurban railroad companies, pipeline companies, motor truck or motor tank car companies, and water transportation companies. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3663 Description: Lessens the professional development hours required for teachers to complete by 20% in the 2021-2022 school year. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3667 Description: Amends the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1963, the Stalking No Contact Order Act, the Civil No Contact Order Act, and the Illinois Domestic Violence Act of 1986. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3709 Description: Expands provisions are around the reorganization or closure of a school to include a special education cooperatives. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3762 Description: Aligns two scholarship programs for veteran families. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3778 Description: Amends the State Employee Article of the Illinois Pension Code. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3785 Description: Allows a transfer of creditable services for correction officers and those who perform administrative duties related to law enforcement. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3787 Description: Amends the Illinois Credit Union Act and contains four provisions. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3793 Description: Adds community service as a penalty for bus and school zone related driving infractions. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3819 Description: Amends the Illinois Insurance Code to expand health insurance to cover palliative and hospice care. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3833 Description: Adds professions related to physical therapy to the list of mandated reporters in ANCRA. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3838 Description: Creates the Farmers Market Permit to allow local health departments to issue these permits to vendors looking to sell certain products at local farmers markets. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3845 Description: Requires the Gender Equity Advisory Committee to make recommendations around how the state can better support historically disadvantaged male students. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3902 Description: This bill resolves conflicts with versions of provisions concerning prerequisites to receiving a high school diploma from Public Acts 101-654 (Sections 50-5 and 60-5), 102-366, and 102-551. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3905 Description: Establishes a Municipal Water and Wastewater Funding Study Committee to study and make recommendations with regard to municipal water and wastewater funding. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3914 Description: Expands the definition of sick leave to include mental or behavioral health complications for full-time teachers and eligible employees. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3915 Description: Waives the application fee for short-term substitute teaching licensees when the governor has declared a disaster due to a public health emergency. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3930 Description: Amends the Illinois Home Grown Business Opportunity Act by requiring notification to all small business and municipalities about funding opportunities from the State or Federal Government and new restrictions as it relates to the COVID health emergency. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3932 Description: A coroner or medical examiner who has not identified human remains within 72 hours must notify the FBI of the location of those remains and the failure to identify the remains. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3938 Description: This bill amends the Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) Act, 20 ILCS 1370, to address outdated language and eliminate mandates that are beyond the scope of DoIT’s purview. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3954 Description: Amends the Downstate Teacher Article of the Illinois Pension Code by allowing a retired teacher in a downstate pension system to engage in post-termination employment without affecting his/her retirement annuity, if such employment is for less than 10 days and less than $2,000 in compensation. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3957 Description: Provides that elections to the Board for teacher trustees, administrator trustees, and pensioner trustees shall occur during the first week of November or as soon as possible thereafter, but not later than the third week of November. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3971 Description: Amends the Illinois Banking Act, Savings Bank Act, and Illinois Credit Union Act to make changes to the way financial institutions provide notice and retain records. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3972 Description: Requires ISBE to make available a path to becoming a direct support professional. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB3986 Description: Prohibits ISBE from providing districts funding for standardized tests for students in kindergarten through 2nd grade. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB3990 Description: States counseling services may include promoting career and technical education by assisting students in choosing an appropriate postsecondary plan. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB4001 Description: Repeals P.A. 100-0275 Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023 Bill Number: SB4013 Description: Professional Counselor and Clinical Professional Counselor Licensing and Practice Act sunset extension. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023. Some provisions are effective immediately. Bill Number: SB4014 Description: Extends the Sunset for the Wholesale Distributors from January 1, 2023 to January 1, 2028 (5-year extension). Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023. Section 5 and Section 99 take effect upon becoming law. Bill Number: SB4016 Description: Extends the Naprapathic Practice Act sunset until January 1, 2028. I Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023. Section 5 and Section 99 take effect upon becoming law. Bill Number: SB4017 Description: Extends the sunset for the Funeral Directors and Embalmers Licensing Code to January 1, 2028 (5-year extension). Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023. Some provisions are effective immediately. Bill Number: SB4018 Description: Amends the Regulatory Sunset Act by repealing the Pharmacy Practice Act on January 1, 2028 instead of January 1, 2023. Action: Signed Effective: January 1, 2023. Some provisions are effective immediately. Bill Number: SB4025 Description: Ensure collaboration between the DHS and IDPH when investigating allegations of abuse, neglect, and theft involving nursing assistants. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB4053 Description: Amends the Chicago Police and Chicago Firefighter Articles of the Illinois Pension Code by raising the widow’s annuity in the Chicago Policy and Chicago Fire Fighters pension funds from 125% to 150% of the federal poverty level. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB0829 Description: Amends the Election Code by providing that the State Board of Elections shall provide a certified remote accessible vote by mail system for the General Election of November 8, 2022 Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB2940 Description: Makes electric motorcycles eligible for the Electric Vehicle tax rebate by including them in the definition of “electric vehicles”. 