SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement regarding President Trump signing an executive order on birthright citizenship: ? "President Trump's executive order to strip birthright citizenship from people born in this country is unconstitutional. Here in Illinois, we follow the law. This is only the beginning of the new administration's attempt to undermine the rule of law, and the people of Illinois can count on me to stand against unconstitutional actions."