CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined students, alumni, and administrators from the City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) at Harold Washington College to discuss the impact of heightened federal immigration enforcement efforts on community college students, particularly those with vulnerable legal status. With federal deployments growing in Chicago, the Governor spoke directly to the fears and needs of undocumented students, faculty, and staff navigating new challenges and uncertainty.

“City Colleges is a tremendous example of an institution providing effective systems of support for immigrant students—especially as they are being targeted by the federal government in this turbulent time,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Right now, our communities are facing genuine fear as Trump intensifies his federal deployments, and the State of Illinois remains committed to lifting up organizations and institutions that are helping people know their rights and providing support.”

Students and faculty are also faced with the Trump Administration’s punitive funding cuts.

All seven City Colleges of Chicago are Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) or emerging HSIs, meaning at least a quarter of their student bodies identify as Hispanic. This demographic threshold makes these institutions eligible for certain federal grants, such as the Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program, which provides funds to expand educational opportunities and enhance academic programming for Hispanic students.

However, the City Colleges of Chicago will no longer receive any funding for this program, as in September 2025, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) ended discretionary funding to several Minority-Serving Institutions grant programs, including the Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions award and the Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans award.

Under the Trump Administration, the Department of Justice has also made attempts to end scholarships and in-state tuition for undocumented students in Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

The State of Illinois is fiercely defending against attacks on immigrant communities and education. From elementary school to higher education, schools should remain a safe space for all students, regardless of immigration status.

Governor Pritzker continues to stand up for Illinoisans, fighting for the safety, opportunity, and rights of all who call the state home—especially those negatively impacted by recent federal deployments. He is joined by immigrant rights organizations and civic leaders in empowering targeted groups with information campaigns, pointing them toward legal aid, and maintaining communication with those on the ground in the communities affected by federal actions.

Illinoisans are encouraged to utilize the following resources:

Developed in partnership between The Resurrection Project (TRP), the Illinois Coalition of Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR), the National Immigrant Justice Center (NIJC), the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), and the City of Chicago’s Office of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights (IMRR),IllinoisImmigrationInfo.orgis a comprehensive website designed to empower immigrants with reliable immigration-related information and guidance. The site offers:

In an immigration emergency, call ICIRR’s Family Support Network Hotline, to get support in English, Spanish, Korean, and Polish (1-855-HELP-MY-FAMILY // 1-855-435-7693).

Additionally, the Illinois Peace Project recently launched a website in partnership with several community-based organizations and faith leaders to provide a resource for individuals and organizations who hope to learn more about their rights, upcoming events, or other information.

More like this: