JOLIET - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined representatives from Veterans Energy Team and Joliet officials to celebrate the opening of the first electric vehicle (EV) charging station funded under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). ? The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) recently awarded the $480,000 grant to Veterans Energy Team, a local veteran-owned business that partnered with the Joliet Park District to build EV fast chargers at Inwood Athletic Club and Nowell Park.

“Since my earliest days in office, the General Assembly and I have relentlessly pursued one of the most ambitious climate agendas in the nation. Reducing air pollution from transportation is vital to a healthy future for our children and our planet,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, you see the product of that vision in the first deployment of a CEJA-funded electric vehicle charging port, thanks to support from our federal partners and utility companies. Over the next few years, the electric vehicle ecosystem will continue to grow — creating more quality jobs, building out more charging infrastructure, and making EVs an even more accessible and affordable option for Illinois families.”

“Each of the charging locations funded through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act provides greater access for local and visiting EV drivers,” said Illinois EPA Acting Director James Jennings. “Illinois EPA is proud to be instrumental in funding these environmentally beneficial projects and furthering Illinois’ commitment to electric transportation.”

In March 2024, Illinois EPA announced a funding opportunity to fund the purchase and installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure at publicly accessible locations. ? The funding opportunity was made possible through Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan and authorized under CEJA. Applicants could apply for funding up to $40,000 per fast charging port.

At the Inwood Athletic Club location, the Illinois EPA grant to Veterans Energy Team funded eight charging ports (four chargers with two ports per charger), which is the program maximum. Veterans Energy Team added four more charging ports (two chargers) at their own expense. ? In total, the Inwood location has six chargers with 12 charging ports, all of which are operational as of Monday. ? Illinois EPA also funded two chargers with a total of four charging ports at Nowell Park, which will be operational soon.

Additional grants from the 2nd round of funding for electric vehicle charging will be announced in the near future. Approximately 2,000 fast charging ports will be installed over the next 18 months as a result of funding provided by the Illinois EPA through CEJA and the Volkswagen Settlement. This investment will triple the number of public fast charging ports across Illinois.

“Expanding EV ownership and installing EV charging infrastructure will reduce carbon emissions and enhance air quality for our communities,” said Gil C. Quiniones, President and CEO of ComEd. “With more than 100,000 EVs in the region, and with more customers going electric by the day, the investments we’re making in EV charging infrastructure will be crucial to serving evolving transportation needs equitably. We are proud to partner with the Pritzker Administration and the Joliet Park District to power this forward-looking project.”

“By installing EV chargers at this location, we’re not just making life more convenient for electric vehicle owners — we’re also helping to shape a future where clean energy is accessible to everyone,” said Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

"I appreciate the efforts of Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois EPA to expand access to charging stations throughout the state, including here in Will County,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “These new chargers are an example of how local governments can plan for the future and meet the growing demand for alternative fuel vehicles."

