CHICAGO - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of:

Firefighter and Paramedic Robert David Reisinger

of the River Grove Fire Department.

Reisinger had recently recovered from COVID-19, but then had a fatal stroke. He had been dedicated to the village fire department since 2002 and was a retired EMS coordinator from Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

All United States flags and State of Illinois flag should already be lowered due to the

COVID-19 disaster proclamation. No additional actions are needed at this time.

More information is available at http://www.illinois.gov/news/Pages/Flag.aspx

