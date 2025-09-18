NORMAL - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced today that OPmobility will establish their first Illinois facility in Normal to assemble bumpers for Rivian's R2, which will be available for consumers in 2026. OPmobility will be the first company to locate in Rivian’s new supplier park, which was announced in May 2025. The company plans to make a significant capital investment with support from DCEO's Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) program, which will enable the company to establish its Illinois-based operations and create 81 new full-time jobs.

“OPmobility’s decision to establish its first Illinois facility in Normal is another win for our state, our workers, and the Central Illinois economy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This investment builds on Illinois’ growing EV ecosystem, and it demonstrates the power of programs like REV Illinois to support companies bringing good-paying jobs and innovative technology to our communities. We’re proud to welcome OPmobility, and look forward to the opportunities this facility will create for the region.”

“This investment is yet another example of all our state has to offer, especially with our world-class workforce and robust infrastructure,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Through the REV Illinois program, we are proud to support this company as they bring new jobs and technology to Central Illinois while also further solidifying the state's leadership in advanced manufacturing and clean energy innovation.”

OPmobility is a global leader in sustainable mobility, supporting automotive and mobility players with advanced and smart solutions across exterior and lighting systems, complex modules, energy storage, as well as battery and hydrogen electrification. Its global footprint spans 150 industrial sites and 40 R&D centers, driving the transition to cleaner, more connected mobility through innovation and collaboration.

“This step reflects OPmobility’s commitment to scaling innovation and delivering value across key markets. The U.S. is a key pillar of our strategy, and we’re excited to deepen our presence in a market that continues to shape the future of mobility with this facility in Illinois,” said Thibaut Stern, President North America of OPmobility Exterior & Lighting.

“We appreciate the State of Illinois's partnership and support in helping attract key suppliers to the Normal area,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. “Our Normal supplier park will provide improved material supply logistics as we increase production in 2026 to build R2, in addition to R1 and our commercial vans.”

Guided by Illinois' Economic Growth Plan, the REV Illinois program supports a key focus industry for the state – clean energy production and advanced manufacturing – which continues to grow because of the State’s strong commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic competitiveness. The company will join a growing list of clean energy manufacturers that have recently chosen to expand or establish their business in Illinois, including Richardson Electronics, Adient, and Pure Lithium. As part of the State's incentive package, the company received a REV Illinois tax credit for their capital investment and commitment to job creation, which can be found here.

“This announcement underscores the strength of Central Illinois as a hub for innovation and manufacturing,” said State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). “OPmobility’s investment will create good-paying jobs and further establish our region as a leader in the clean energy and automotive sectors.”

“I’m proud to see companies like OPmobility choosing Normal for their growth,” said State Representative Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington). “This facility will bring critical jobs and economic opportunities to our community while supporting the state’s vision for a sustainable future.” ?

In 2024, Governor Pritzker joined Rivian to announce a historic $1.5 billion investment from the company to build its highly anticipated R2 model at its Normal facility and create more than 550 full-time jobs. In 2025, the State and Rivian announced the company is investing an additional $120 million and creating nearly 100 new direct jobs and hundreds of future jobs from suppliers through their new 1.2 million-square-foot supplier park across Highway 150. These companies have committed to Illinois due to the strength of the state’s workforce, the vitality of the business climate, and Illinois’ top-rated infrastructure.

“We are excited to welcome OPmobility to Normal,” said Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos. “Their investment in our community benefits all of Central Illinois by creating jobs and strengthening our economy. Growing the manufacturing center in Normal is an opportunity for workers, families and future generations.”

OPMobility’s investment was supported by the REV Illinois tax incentive program. The REV Illinois agreement specificizes the creation of a minimum of 81 full time jobs. A link to the executed OPmobility agreement can be found here.

The REV Illinois program supports a targeted industry for the state – clean energy production and manufacturing – which continues to grow with assistance from Illinois’ leadership and their support of innovative technologies that reduce costs and emissions. REV Illinois offers competitive incentives for companies all along the supply chain in the electric vehicle and renewables sector to expand in or relocate to Illinois, including companies that locate in the supplier park.

