CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined IBM’s Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos, Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) CEO Harley Johnson, and industry stakeholders to announce the new National Quantum Algorithm Center. This groundbreaking Center will be fueled by IBM’s next-generation, modular quantum computer (“IBM Quantum System Two”), and will aim to advance the exploration of quantum-centric supercomputing across industries, furthering Illinois’ status as a leader in emerging technology and a global quantum computing capital.

“We’re making Illinois the global quantum capital and the center for job growth in the quantum industry – a true center of innovation with the power to solve the world’s most pressing and complex challenges and create jobs and investment for our state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The groundbreaking National Quantum Algorithm Center in Illinois represents a transformative step forward, whose impact will reverberate throughout the tech industry and beyond. I’m grateful to the leadership at IBM and our university and other industry partners for their ongoing efforts to accelerate quantum computing across our state.”

The new Center will initially operate out of Discovery Partners Institute and the University of Chicago, and the IBM Quantum System Two will be located at Hyde Park Labs. As construction on the IQMP advances, IBM and IQMP aim to transition the IBM Quantum System Two to a permanent home on IQMP’s campus.

Quantum computers have the potential to solve the complex problems and grand challenges that companies and society face. This center boldly addresses a critical gap facing the quantum industry. As quantum hardware rapidly advances, that hardware necessitates significant advances in the algorithms and software that run on the quantum hardware. Developing those algorithms will require intense collaboration between experts from industry, academia and the public sector. That collaboration will create significant demand for the large, skilled workforce to develop and refine algorithms to solve real world problems. This National Quantum Algorithm Center will rapidly accelerate this cross-sector collaboration and build the necessary workforce.

“We are proud of the progress we have made to bring useful quantum technology to the world, and this new partnership with the State of Illinois and its thriving innovation ecosystem brings us one step closer to defining the future of computing,” said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM. “With IBM’s best performing quantum hardware and software in the heart of Illinois’ innovation network, together we can truly unlock the potential of quantum computing to solve the world’s hardest problems.”

IBM’s deployment of its most performant quantum system in Illinois will help spur additional commercialization opportunities for entrepreneurs - making the State an even more desirable destination for leading?global technology companies spurring job creation and private investment.

This announcement follows a trend of recent successes in bringing quantum computing companies to Illinois, promoting the State’s ongoing efforts to make Illinois the quantum capital of the world. This year, Governor Pritzker announced the new Illinois Quantum Microelectronics Park, a 128-acre quantum campus on Chicago’s South Side which will promote research, federal partnerships, and business development.

The National Quantum Algorithm Center, located in Illinois, is a testament to the state’s leadership in quantum and further realizes the vision set forth for developing Illinois’ status as a global quantum leader. To support this critical initiative, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is providing a $25 million grant to the IQMP to purchase equipment and make the technical preparations needed to deploy an IBM Quantum System Two at the facility.

“The State has made critical investments to position Illinois as the global leader for quantum computing, and this latest collaboration with IBM is a testament to our continued success,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Through the National Quantum Algorithm Center, we’re opening the door to opportunities for new jobs while encouraging innovative entrepreneurs and researchers and world-class companies to locate and grow in Illinois.”

IBM is also committing to a presence in Illinois for the next decade through investments in the necessary workforce focused on the National Quantum Algorithm Center’s initiatives, as well as a co-investment with the state to deploy the Center’s IBM Quantum System Two that will extend the company’s fleet of globally accessible cloud-based utility-scale quantum systems.

Building Illinois’ quantum economy is a key priority for the administration. As Illinois attracts more quantum leaders to the state, IQMP is projected to generate up to $20 billion in economic impact and create thousands of jobs. IBM is the first Fortune 500 company to locate a quantum computer at IQMP and that presence will support the growth of the campus as it builds out a network of co-located companies, startups, federal research offices, national laboratories, and universities.

“I’m thrilled today to welcome IBM to the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park,” said IQMP CEO Harley Johnson. “The presence of IBM at the IQMP will elevate our efforts to support quantum computing scale-up, both by locating their state-of-the-art quantum computing hardware at the park, and by joining us as a collaborator of the new National Quantum Algorithm Center. We are thrilled to bring them into the ecosystem, and look forward to the great work that will come out of our collaboration.”

"Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment for Chicago, Cook County and Illinois,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “IBM’s decision to bring their System 2 Quantum Computer to Illinois and become a partner in the National Quantum Algorithm Center shows the strength of our region’s innovation ecosystem. Together, we are creating opportunities, driving economic growth and further cementing our place as a global leader in quantum technology."

“Team Illinois is thrilled to welcome IBM as our collaborator in the National Quantum Algorithm Center,” said Christy George, President and CEO of Intersect Illinois. “The Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park is an essential pathway to retain top quantum talent, companies and development here at home. IBM’s presence at the IQMP further cements Illinois’ position as a global destination for all things quantum.”

“We’re thrilled that IBM has chosen to join Illinois’ new National Quantum Algorithm Center,” said Jack Lavin, President and CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. “This collaboration is a defining step in solidifying the Chicagoland region and Illinois as a global hub for quantum technologies, and additionally serves as a testament to our state’s thriving economy. As corporations continue to expand and invest in Illinois, progress like today’s announcement only further benefits existing companies and attracts new business and jobs.”

“Advancing the development of quantum algorithms is a crucial element for the advancement of quantum computing. Team Illinois is excited to collaborate with IBM on this first-of-its-kind initiative,” said P33 CEO Brad Henderson.

“IBM’s decision to engage more deeply with our vibrant Illinois quantum ecosystem marks a new phase in the development of quantum information technologies,” said Paul Alivisatos, President of the University of Chicago. “UChicago faculty and students will be able to deepen and expand their work in this area in collaboration with IBM scientists, colleagues from other universities, and many interested companies. The development of new algorithms is the next step to demonstrating effective quantum computations across a wide range of important problems and sectors.”

“The creation of the new National Quantum Algorithm Center further cements Illinois’ status as a leader in the global quantum industry,” said Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “This welcome collaboration with IBM begins the next generation of quantum computing in Illinois, and represents the next step in finding solutions to the most complex challenges facing our world today.”

“Illinois is poised to become the epicenter of quantum innovation, positioning itself as a global leader in both technological advancement and economic development,” said State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (D-Chicago). “The establishment of the National Quantum Algorithm Center marks a pivotal moment in our state's technological landscape, promising to drive breakthrough solutions to complex global challenges while also enhancing cutting-edge research and job opportunities.”

“This announcement cements Illinois’ position at the forefront of quantum innovation, showcasing the collaboration between our academic institutions, industry leaders like IBM, and the state’s strategic investments,” said State Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago). “The National Quantum Algorithm Center isn’t just about advancing technology – it’s about creating opportunity, driving economic growth and ensuring Illinois remains a global leader in tackling tomorrow’s challenges. Most importantly, it means investing in our communities by creating jobs, fostering local talent and building a stronger economy for everyone.”

