SPRINGFIELD, IL – Governor JB Pritzker announced the Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair attendance totaled over 1 million in 2025.

“Illinois state fairs are a part of a time-honored tradition for generations of families,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This year’s attendance figures are proof of the enduring value of state fairs as over 1 million attendees from across Illinois and throughout the nation joined in celebration of our state's proud agricultural heritage.”

Springfield welcomed 723,079 attendees to the Illinois State Fair, marking the second-largest turnout in its history.

The Du Quoin State Fair drew 282,202 people, breaking the previous record of 204,004 set in 2024.

“Illinois is fortunate to have state fairs that bring people together, creating a shared space for celebrating food, family fun, and Illinois agriculture,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Our team has worked hard to preserve the traditions people expect while innovating our offerings to continue engaging families every year.”

In Springfield, Grandstand ticket sales were boosted by record crowds. Sales were also up in 2025 for admission booklets, Mega and Jumbo passes. Camping numbers increased dramatically as well.

The Megan Moroney concert in Springfield broke the Grandstand attendance record set last year by Lil Wayne with 15,532 tickets sold.

At the Governor’s Sale of Champions, the Grand Champion Steer sold for $105,000, and the Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer sold for a record-setting $70,000. The commodities and livestock sales combined for a total of nearly $294,000.

In Du Quoin, Grandstand ticket sales were enhanced by a strong lineup from Little River Band to TESLA to Tucker Wetmore. The carnival vendor logged 245,000 rides with the Mardi Gras Glass House and the Giant Wheel among the most popular.

Campers packed the fair this year in Du Quoin with 625 permits issued.

The Illinois Product Expo in Du Quoin, which debuted in 2022, also grew this year. Revenue from the sale of local products exceeded $25,000, a $5,000 increase from 2024.

A recent study conducted by the International Association of Fairs and Expos (IAFE) found that fairs in America’s heartland, defined by IAFE as Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, had a $2.7 billion regional economic impact. Beyond dollars spent onsite, fairgoers rent hotel rooms, fill their gas tanks and shop local businesses in the area before and after visiting the fair.

The same study found that 29% of the U.S. population attends a fair each year, more than the combined attendance of Major League Baseball and the NFL.

Mark your calendars for 2026: the Illinois State Fair runs August 13 – 23 followed by the Du Quoin State Fair August 28 – September 7.

