Pritzker Announces Activation of East St. Louis National Guard Members to Assist in Pandemic Efforts
EAST ST. LOUIS - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he has activated 60 Illinois National Guard members from the 1844th Transportation Company in East St. Louis to assist with a team of 200 other Guard members statewide.
Pritzker said the Guard members will assist with building temporary medical screening facilities, medical staffing, food distribution and logistical support and other things.
Pritzker detailed that 50 East St. Louis 1844 Transportation Co. members will assist with medical supplies and equipment distribution from Central Illinois warehouses.
