CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced that $6.3 million in grant funding has been awarded to 36 grantees through three grant programs – the Route 66 Grant Program ($4 million), Tourism Attractions Grant Program ($1.7 million), and Tourism Private Sector Grant Program ($600,000) – as part of the state's continued effort to boost tourism and welcome more visitors to Illinois.

"Whether you're coming from down the road or across the globe, Illinois is the perfect destination for travelers," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Through our tourism grant program, the State of Illinois is attracting more visitors than ever and channeling their impact to support economic growth, jobs, and community revitalization."

“From Route 66 to world class museums, state parks, festivals, cities, and restaurants, Illinois has some of the greatest tourism attractions on the planet,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “These grants will go towards not only keeping Illinois a first-rate destination for travelers, but ensuring that all communities of Illinois benefit from economic development and jobs that come from the millions of tourists traveling to our state every year.”

Route 66 Grant Program

The Route 66 Grant Program will help promote, develop, preserve, and educate visitors about assets along the Illinois Route 66 corridor in preparation for the 100th anniversary in 2026. Route 66 is one of the most famous roads in America, and it serves as an important historical and cultural symbol. Route 66 was designated in 1926 as part of the new numbered highway network and grew to be one of the most well-known and traveled highways. The construction of Route 66 helped make the Western part of the United States accessible to anyone with a car, while generating economic benefits for many communities along the Route. The full list of this round’s grant recipients can be found here.

“As Illinois’ world-class tourism industry continues to grow, the State of Illinois maintains its efforts to welcome more visitors to the state through numerous grant funding opportunities,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois communities will greatly benefit from these investments as millions of visitors spend billions of dollars annually across the state – bolstering local economies and supporting jobs.”

Tourism Attractions Grant Program

The Tourism Attractions Grant Program will provide funding for the development or improvement of tourism attractions in Illinois, such as museums, recreation areas, amusement parks, and more. The goal of the program is to provide assistance for projects that increase the economic impact of tourism throughout Illinois by increasing visitation rates, boosting hotel occupancy, increasing local hotel and sales tax revenue, and more. The full list of this round’s grant recipients can be found here.

“The State of Illinois continues to make investments to boost tourism as 36 grantees receive a total of $6.3 million through three tourism grant programs,” said Representative Kimberly du Buclet (D – Chicago). “The grantees in the Route 66, Tourism Attractions and Tourism Private Sector Grant Programs will help showcase our great state to visitors from near and far.”

Tourism Private Sector Grant Program

The Tourism Private Sector Grant Program was created to attract, host and improve existing or develop new events, festivals and tourism-related projects across Illinois. This funding will support new, expanded, or enhanced events and festivals with costs such as advertising and marketing, transportation, building or equipment rental, receptions and banquets, registration, and entertainment. The full list of this round’s grant recipients can be found here.

The State of Illinois continues to prioritize its tourism industry as millions of visitors spend billions of dollars annually across Illinois, boosting economic development and supporting jobs in the industry. Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel revenue figures in FY24 with $322 million – a 4.5% increase over the previous record set in FY23. Additionally, Illinois welcomed 112 million visitors who spent $47 billion in 2023 – representing 1 million additional travelers spending $3 billion more than calendar year 2022.

The success of Illinois' tourism sector is due to its commitment to supporting the industry as well as the Illinois Office of Tourism's award-winning "Middle of Everything" campaign. Since it launched in 2022, the campaign has contributed to an additional 2.4 million trips equaling more than an additional $1 billion spent in Illinois hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and attractions, according to data from Longwoods International. Additionally, every $1 spent on the campaign equated to $75 in visitor spending while generating $7 in state and local tax revenue for every dollar spent – an enormous return on investment.

About the Illinois Office of Tourism:

The Illinois Office of Tourism leads tourism industry efforts to inspire visitation to, and within Illinois, resulting in significant economic impact and quality-of-life benefits for all Illinois residents. We are committed to making Illinois a model of inclusivity and celebration of diversity. To learn more, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

