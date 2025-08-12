NORTH CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker, AbbVie, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the company’s $195 million investment to expand its North Chicago manufacturing facility. This investment will strengthen AbbVie’s production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), create and retain high-quality jobs in the region, and reinforce Illinois’ position as a national leader in advanced manufacturing and biosciences.



AbbVie’s decision to expand its manufacturing footprint in Illinois is a testament to our state’s world-class workforce, infrastructure, cutting-edge research institutions, and location that keeps businesses connected to the nation and the world,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As a global leader in pharmaceuticals, AbbVie’s investment in Illinois bolsters our world-class biomanufacturing ecosystem and creates jobs while it innovates next generation medicines.”



As part of a broader, previously announced commitment by AbbVie to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. capital projects over the next decade, this $195 million expansion represents the company’s long-term commitment to Illinois. The expanded facility – with construction anticipated to begin this fall – will grow AbbVie’s footprint in Illinois, where it is headquartered and already employs more than 11,000 people.

“Over the next decade, AbbVie will expand production of API, drug product, peptides and medical devices in the U.S. to support future medical breakthroughs,” said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. “This is an important step to maintain U.S. leadership in pharmaceutical innovation and deliver next-generation medicines that make a remarkable impact on patients’ lives.”



?Guided by Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, Governor Pritzker continues to build the foundation for long-term success by focusing on the key growth industries. As a global leader in life sciences, AbbVie’s investment further strengthens Illinois’ innovative life sciences ecosystem. Illinois’ top-ranked infrastructure, access to supply chains, world-class research institutions, and qualified workforce make it a premier destination to locate and grow life sciences manufacturing businesses.



“This project aligns with the State's vision to attract and retain Illinois companies that are investing in innovation, infrastructure, and workforce development,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “We are proud to support businesses like AbbVie that are expanding their operations in Illinois and helping us lead the way in manufacturing.”



As part of the Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) agreement with the State, AbbVie has committed to creating at least 50 new full-time jobs within three years. A link to the full agreement can be found here. In calendar year 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in Illinois communities across the state.

