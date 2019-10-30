SPRINGFIELD – Following Governor Pritzker’s $230 million investment in the Quincy Veterans’ Home included in the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) and the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) will hold a vendor forum in Quincy on November 4th from 1-3pm in Lippincott Hall at the Quincy Veteran’s Home. Following the vendor forum, the CDB will issue a request for proposal (RFP) from vendors interested in designing and constructing the new veterans home. Two vendor forums were held in Edwardsville and Bridgeview earlier this month.

“Our veterans deserve the best and CDB is working hard to ensure we are creating an environment for the formation of high-quality teams by bringing together large, small and diverse vendors through these two events,” explains CDB Executive Director Jim Underwood.

The vendor forum will include a formal presentation where site plans, demolition, utilities, renovations, new construction, and the design-build process will be discussed. Attendees will receive information on the prequalification and registration requirements to do business with CDB. A networking expo will follow the formal presentation, where contractors, architects, and engineers interested in leading a design-build team will be hosting booths to connect with potential partners.

The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy is the oldest and largest in the state and currently provides housing for 315 veterans. Advance registration for the vendor forum is open for attendees and exhibitors at dbquincyveterans.eventbrite.com.

“We are excited to reach this next step in the Governor’s $230 million investment at the Quincy Veterans’ Home,” said IDVA Acting Director Linda Chapa LaVia. “We encourage anyone interested in participating in the Quincy project to attend.”

The mission of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is to empower veterans and their families to thrive. It provides high quality, skilled care at four veterans’ homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy, with a fifth coming online in Chicago. In FY18, IDVA and its team of Veteran Service Officers helped Illinois veterans, their dependents, and their survivors obtain more than $78 million in federal benefits.

