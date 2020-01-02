SPRINGFIELD - On the inaugural two days of adult-use cannabis sales across the state today, the Pritzker administration Thursday released the following statement:

“As we start a new decade, Illinois has achieved a monumental milestone – launching the legalization of cannabis in a way that includes communities left behind for far too long, creates good jobs and expunges thousands of records for those who have lost out on opportunities and ends prohibition,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor for Cannabis Control.

“Today is a historic new day, and as we move forward with growing this industry, I thank all those who worked hard to make the launch a success and will continue to dedicate themselves to expanding opportunities and righting the wrongs of the past.”

