SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has released final harvest numbers from the 2019 hemp growing season. IDOA issued 651 Hemp Growers licenses for the 2019 season. All but 137 of those licensees planted at least an acre during the inaugural season resulting in over 2.27 million pounds of total yield, with 73 percent of acres planted being harvested.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We are encouraged by these yield numbers and optimistic for the 2020 growing season,” said Jerry Costello, IDOA Acting Director. “The Department has been diligently working to open markets for growers to sell their hemp. We recently developed a policy allowing licensed hemp growers to sell product to licensed cannabis cultivators for use in medical and adult-use cannabis products.”

Harvest numbers have been broken down into four distinct categories and a fifth to account for undefined variables in reporting. Farmers reported harvesting 1,482,489 pounds of Biomass, 595,128 pounds of flower, 65,489 pounds of seed and 15,107 pounds of stalk. Biomass and flower are typically used for their CBD oil, stalks for industrial uses, and seed will be planted this year or used for hemp seed oil.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is currently accepting applications for the 2020 Hemp growing season. If you are interested in growing or processing hemp, please visit our website at https://agrlicensing.illinois.gov/Industrial_Hemp/

3/31/2020

Units

Totals

Acres Planted

7,141.03

Acres Harvested

5,233.20

Percent Harvested

73%

Yield- Stalk lbs

15,107.00

Yield-Biomass lbs

Article continues after sponsor message

1,482,428.96

Yield-Flower lbs

595,128.20

Yield-Seed lbs

65,489.30

Yield- Unknown lbs

69,290.00

TOTAL YIELD ALL UNITS (lbs)

2,227,443.45

Total Reports Complete

611

Total Reports
Awaiting Yield Clarification
(Reported above as yield unknown)

6

# Licensee who planted Zero Acres

137

# Licensee who Planted Over 5 Acres

119

More like this:

The Crucial Role of Pollinators in Sustaining Global Food Security
2 days ago
Preparing for a Spring Garden: Tips and Tricks
Feb 26, 2025
Artemis “Moon Tree” Arrives at SIUE; Seedling that Traveled Space Scheduled for Planting at The Gardens at SIUE on Earth Day
Apr 15, 2025
IDOA 'Fall Covers For Spring Savings' Crop Incentive Program Returns
Nov 20, 2024
First Mid Ag Services Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Invaluable Third-Party Research to Local Farmers
Dec 19, 2024

 