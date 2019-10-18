Pritzker Administration Awards $20 Million to Local Organizations for the 2020 Census
SPRINGFIELD/CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced the 30 local community and government organizations across the state that will receive a combined $20 million to maximize Illinois’ success in the 2020 Census. The grants are the largest Census investment made by any state in 2019.
The 30 organizations will serve as Regional Intermediaries for the 2020 Census. Over the next several weeks, Regional Intermediaries will select local organizations within their region and make additional grants. This will ensure funding goes directly to organizations that are on the front lines and best equipped to connect with Illinoisans in urban, rural and other hard-to-reach communities.
“My message to Illinoisans is that the Census is one of the best ways for your voice to be heard. My administration is committed to ensuring an accurate Census count so that Illinoisans get both the representation and funding for critical services that they deserve,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These regional hubs are the first step and they will help maximize grassroots outreach and education through collaborations and other funding opportunities with local organizations in diverse regions across the state.”
The Regional Intermediaries chosen for the 2020 Census include:
CENTRAL
Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies - $100,000
Illinois Primary Health Care Association - $500,000
CHICAGO
Community Assistance Programs - $1,000,000
Habilitative Systems Inc -$2,350,000
Illinois Action for Children - $1,000,000
Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights - $2,000,000
Puerto Rican Cultural Center -$215,000
Pilsen Wellness Center Inc $135,000
Rincon Family Services - $1,000,000
The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois - $200,000
YWCA Metropolitan Chicago - $1,000,000
COLLAR
Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies - $200,000
Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights - $750,000
Metropolitan Mayors Caucus - $300,000
Reaching Across Illinois Library System - $750,000
United Way of Metropolitan Chicago - $200,000
NORTH CENTRAL
Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies - $150,000
Tri County Regional Planning - $500,000
NORTHEAST CENTRAL
Champaign Urbana Public Health District - $695,000
NORTHERN
Region 1 Planning Council - $920,000
SOUTHEAST CENTRAL
Clay County Health Department - $350,000
Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies - $50,000
SOUTHERN
Illinois Public Health Association - $700,000
SUBURBAN
Illinois Action for Children - $750,000
Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies- $750,000
Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights - $1,000,000
Metropolitan Mayors Caucus - $1,000,000
SOUTHWEST CENTRAL
Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies - $330,000
Teens Against Killing Everywhere - $330,000
WEST CENTRAL
Western Illinois Regional Council - $300,000
Note: The Northwest region of Illinois, which includes Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Lee, LaSalle, Bureau, Putnam, Henry, Mercer and Rock Island Counties, was not awarded a competitive grant in this round due to the lack of an applicant that met the necessary criteria. A new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is also being released today to ensure every area in Illinois is fully included in the Census 2020 program. Please visit census.illinois.gov for more information on how to apply for the Northwest region NOFO. Click here to find a map of the Illinois regions.
“We’re grateful that Governor Pritzker and state legislators dedicated significant resources to the 2020 Census,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. “At our agency we touch the lives of some of the most vulnerable residents in Illinois. We need their voices to be heard and represented in government. We also need to ensure we receive enough federal funding to support them and help them get through what can be some of the most difficult times in their lives.”
In June, Governor JB Pritzker signed Executive Order 19-10 to ensure an accurate Census count in all communities across Illinois. The Order established a new Census Office, led by Census Directors Marishonta Wilkerson and Oswaldo Alvarez. A bipartisan, bicameral Census Advisory Panel guides its work.
In August, IDHS released a NOFO that adhered to all Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) requirements, which exist to protect taxpayers by ensuring accountability and fairness in government grantmaking. The NOFO process encourages feedback and participation from community partners, stakeholders, legislators, and members of the Census Advisory Panel.
Illinois’ final Census count is consequential. An undercount of residents could diminish the state’s proportional share of federal funding for critical services and programs. The number of seats Illinois has in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next 10 years will also be determined by the Census count in 2020.
Learn more about the 2020 Census in Illinois at census.illinois.gov.
