SPRINGFIELD/CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced the 30 local community and government organizations across the state that will receive a combined $20 million to maximize Illinois’ success in the 2020 Census. The grants are the largest Census investment made by any state in 2019.

The 30 organizations will serve as Regional Intermediaries for the 2020 Census. Over the next several weeks, Regional Intermediaries will select local organizations within their region and make additional grants. This will ensure funding goes directly to organizations that are on the front lines and best equipped to connect with Illinoisans in urban, rural and other hard-to-reach communities.

“My message to Illinoisans is that the Census is one of the best ways for your voice to be heard. My administration is committed to ensuring an accurate Census count so that Illinoisans get both the representation and funding for critical services that they deserve,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These regional hubs are the first step and they will help maximize grassroots outreach and education through collaborations and other funding opportunities with local organizations in diverse regions across the state.”

The Regional Intermediaries chosen for the 2020 Census include:

CENTRAL

Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies - $100,000

Illinois Primary Health Care Association - $500,000



CHICAGO

Community Assistance Programs - $1,000,000

Habilitative Systems Inc -$2,350,000

Illinois Action for Children - $1,000,000

Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights - $2,000,000

Puerto Rican Cultural Center -$215,000

Pilsen Wellness Center Inc $135,000

Rincon Family Services - $1,000,000

The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois - $200,000

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago - $1,000,000

COLLAR

Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies - $200,000

Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights - $750,000

Metropolitan Mayors Caucus - $300,000

Reaching Across Illinois Library System - $750,000

United Way of Metropolitan Chicago - $200,000

NORTH CENTRAL

Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies - $150,000

Tri County Regional Planning - $500,000

NORTHEAST CENTRAL

Champaign Urbana Public Health District - $695,000

NORTHERN

Region 1 Planning Council - $920,000

SOUTHEAST CENTRAL

Clay County Health Department - $350,000

Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies - $50,000

SOUTHERN

Illinois Public Health Association - $700,000

SUBURBAN

Illinois Action for Children - $750,000

Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies- $750,000

Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights - $1,000,000

Metropolitan Mayors Caucus - $1,000,000

SOUTHWEST CENTRAL

Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies - $330,000

Teens Against Killing Everywhere - $330,000

WEST CENTRAL

Western Illinois Regional Council - $300,000

Note: The Northwest region of Illinois, which includes Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Lee, LaSalle, Bureau, Putnam, Henry, Mercer and Rock Island Counties, was not awarded a competitive grant in this round due to the lack of an applicant that met the necessary criteria. A new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is also being released today to ensure every area in Illinois is fully included in the Census 2020 program. Please visit census.illinois.gov for more information on how to apply for the Northwest region NOFO. Click here to find a map of the Illinois regions.

“We’re grateful that Governor Pritzker and state legislators dedicated significant resources to the 2020 Census,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. “At our agency we touch the lives of some of the most vulnerable residents in Illinois. We need their voices to be heard and represented in government. We also need to ensure we receive enough federal funding to support them and help them get through what can be some of the most difficult times in their lives.”

In June, Governor JB Pritzker signed Executive Order 19-10 to ensure an accurate Census count in all communities across Illinois. The Order established a new Census Office, led by Census Directors Marishonta Wilkerson and Oswaldo Alvarez. A bipartisan, bicameral Census Advisory Panel guides its work.

In August, IDHS released a NOFO that adhered to all Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) requirements, which exist to protect taxpayers by ensuring accountability and fairness in government grantmaking. The NOFO process encourages feedback and participation from community partners, stakeholders, legislators, and members of the Census Advisory Panel.

Illinois’ final Census count is consequential. An undercount of residents could diminish the state’s proportional share of federal funding for critical services and programs. The number of seats Illinois has in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next 10 years will also be determined by the Census count in 2020.

Learn more about the 2020 Census in Illinois at census.illinois.gov.

