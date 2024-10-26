CHICAGO - Today, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) announced that the 19 Certified Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) participating in a federal Medicaid Demonstration Program are now offering mental health care and substance use treatment services under this new model. The model significantly increases access to behavioral health care, including crisis care, for individuals who may otherwise experience challenges accessing the services they need.

“Thanks to the close collaboration with the participating providers and our sister agency, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), enhanced behavioral health services are now available to individuals at 19 locations across Illinois,” said HFS Director Elizabeth Whitehorn. “Access to high-quality behavioral health services is critical, and this program will help us to serve individuals who are in crisis and have previously struggled to access the services they need to be well.”

Earlier this year, Illinois was selected as one of ten states to participate in the federal CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program which is designed to expand and improve access to coordinated services. The CCBHC Demonstration Program provides reimbursement through Medicaid for the full cost of services that CCBHCs provide and at higher rates than community mental health centers previously received for Medicaid customers. The participating clinics’ services must meet federal standards, and they must serve anyone who requests care for their mental health or substance use condition, regardless of age, ability to pay, or location.

“The extensive collaboration between HFS, other state departments, the trade associations and Illinois’ behavioral health providers to implement the CCBHC as a model of care is phenomenal,” said Chief Behavioral Health Officer, David T. Jones. “The CCBHC’s across 19 locations will expand capacity to access, quality mental health and substance use disorder services, with the goal of improving integrated health outcomes throughout the state.”

CCBHCs provide access to a range of services, care coordination, and incorporate evidence-based practices and other supports based on a community needs assessment. This includes crisis services that are available 24/7. CCBHCs are also required to provide routine outpatient care within 10 business days.

The 19 CCBHCs now providing services are:

Centerstone of Illinois, Inc., Alton

Chestnut Health Systems, Inc., Granite City

Chestnut Health Systems, Inc., Belleville

Trilogy Inc., Chicago

Lutheran Social Services of IL, Chicago

Human Resources Development Institute, Chicago

Thresholds, Chicago

Thresholds, Woodstock

Rosecrance Incorporated, Champaign

Rosecrance Incorporated, Rockford

Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Decatur

Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., Quincy

Transitions of Western IL, Inc., Quincy

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, Elgin

Link & Option Center, Inc., South Holland

Bridgeway, Inc., Galesburg

Robert Young Center, Moline

Robert Young Center, Rock Island

Sinnissippi Centers, Inc., Dixon

"We at Thresholds are so excited to officially launch two of our CCBHC locations under the state pilot program,” said Thresholds President & CEO Mark Ishaug. “Our CCBHCs in McHenry County and Chicago's Ravenswood community are critical community resources that allow us to broaden both the populations we serve and the types of services we offer. Further, this new model bolsters the financial stability of community providers that will further strengthen our state's mental health safety net."

“Heritage Behavioral Health Center is honored to be one of the 19 agencies participating in Illinois’ CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration as this model supports our mission to advance behavioral healthcare focusing on access to care for anyone, anytime, anywhere”, said Heritage Behavioral Health Center President & CEO Mary Garrison. “Providing vital whole person care focusing on mental health, substance use, and primary care is essential to ensure wellness for all and being a part of this Demonstration allows us to achieve this goal.”

“Sinnissippi is excited to be part of the changing landscape of behavioral healthcare in Illinois,” said Sinnissippi Centers, Inc. President & CEO Stacie Kemp. “We are proud to participate in Year One of the Demonstration Project, paving the way for other rural providers throughout the state.”

In addition to Illinois, Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont were chosen to take part in the four-year federal CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration this year. Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Oregon are already part of the program.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988 or via chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, or substance use issues, visit FindSupport.gov. Locate treatment providers by visiting FindTreatment.gov or calling 800-662-HELP (4357).

