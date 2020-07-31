SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the second of six $250 million grants to counties, municipalities and townships to address local transportation needs. Made possible thanks to the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first infrastructure program in Illinois in nearly a decade and the largest in state history, the funding ensures continued investment in Illinois’ transportation systems and helps maintain safe and reliable infrastructure at the local level.

“For too long, Illinois has relied on legacy infrastructure investments without tending to them properly to maintain our status as a transportation hub for the nation. Rather than build on our storied history and strong foundation, our critical infrastructure has been allowed to deteriorate,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Thanks to dedicated funding in the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois plan, we’re investing in our roads and bridges and cementing our leadership position as a global transportation powerhouse.”

Today's announcement is part of $1.5 billion being distributed over three years to advance municipal, township and county projects statewide. Eligible projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacement and other long-term maintenance needs. Projects will be selected and managed locally with IDOT oversight.

A complete list of local agencies and awards can be viewed here.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In Illinois, we don’t have just state or local roads and bridges, but one system of transportation that stretches across all modes and involves multiple partners working together,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “This funding through Rebuild Illinois means our cities, neighborhoods and rural areas have the resources they need during this uncertain time, but also enhances quality of life, encourages additional investment and improves safety for years to come.”

The local component of the Rebuild Illinois grant program is distributed via the state motor fuel tax formula, which resulted in in an additional $860 million for counties, municipalities and townships in the past fiscal year alone.

Passed in 2019, Gov. Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois is investing a total $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

As part of the recently announced FY2021-26 Proposed Highway Improvement Program, IDOT is investing a total of $21.3 billion to improve roads and bridges over the next six years, the second multiyear plan that captures the impact of Rebuild Illinois. Of that, $4.7 billion will be dedicated to local transportation systems.

More like this: