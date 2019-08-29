EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons today announced prison sentences given to a St. Louis man - Phillip M. Campbell Ur. - in Madison County Circuit Court this week.

Campbell Jr. (d.o.b. 04/05/1994) pleaded guilty to Armed Robbery with Discharge of Firearm on June 3, 2019, in connection with a robbery occurring at an IDOT job site in Collinsville on April 12, 2018. The Collinsville Police department was called to Eastport Plaza and Executive Drive at approximately 10:33 a.m. for a report of a white male bleeding from the head and the fleeing of a black male from the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 55-year-old male victim with obvious head injuries. The victim sustained injuries to his head from being hit by a firearm during an altercation, the gun also discharged during the struggle but did not hit anyone. Campbell stole the victim’s wallet that contained credit cards and an ID.

Armed Robbery is a Class X felony, punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison.

Judge Kyle Knapp handed down a 17-year prison sentence. Campbell must serve 50 percent of his sentence.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe and Assistant State’s Attorney Jacob Harlow were the prosecutors that helped secure Campbell’s plead in June. The Collinsville Police Department investigated the case, arresting Campbell after tracking down the gun that Campbell used at a pawn shop.

More like this: