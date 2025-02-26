ALTON – Coming Spring of 2025 Print Media Corporation and PMC Signs are proud to announce the official opening of their new facility at 3401 E Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. The opening marks an exciting new chapter for both companies, offering expanded space, enhanced capabilities, and an even greater commitment to delivering high-quality signage, digital and traditional marketing, and printing solutions to clients across the region.

The new location will serve as the central hub for PMC Signs, known for providing innovative custom signage solutions, including Digital Messaging LED Centers, Channel Letters, Wayfinding Signs, Monument Signs, and much more. The facility also houses Print Media Corporation, a leading provider of custom printing, branding, and design services, offering everything from business cards and brochures to custom apparel.

Lance A. DeMond, President of PMC Signs, expressed his excitement about the expansion: "Today marks a significant milestone for PMC Signs. Our new space will allow us to further enhance the high-quality signage solutions we provide to our clients while increasing our operational efficiency. With this expanded facility, we’re better positioned to serve our customers and continue to grow as a leading provider of custom signage."

Michelle Greenwood, CEO/Co-Founder of Print Media Corporation, also shared her enthusiasm: "The opening of this new location represents a key moment for Print Media Corporation. This larger space will enable us to offer even more innovative solutions, from custom printing to advanced design services. We’re excited to serve our clients in a way that aligns with our commitment to excellence and creativity."

The new facility is a testament to the continued growth and success of both companies. The expanded facility will allow for expanded capabilities that include more efficient service, an increased product offering, and the ability to support larger and more complex projects.

Print Media Corporation and PMC Signs invite clients, partners, and the local community to visit the new location in early spring to explore the wide range of products and services available. The new building serves as a space where creativity meets technology, with a focus on providing custom solutions that help businesses stand out.

For more information about PMC Signs or Print Media Corporation, or to schedule a visit to the new location, please contact Lance A. DeMond (618) 310-5838 or visit www.pmcsigns.com or Michelle Greenwood (618) 219-6636 or visit www.printmediacorporation.com

