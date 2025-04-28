SAINT LOUIS - Principia School will host their annual BioBlitz so students and community members can document the species on Principia’s campus.

On Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, 2025, community members can stop by Principia School at 13201 Clayton Road in Town and Country, Missouri, to participate in the BioBlitz and explore the local nature. Lynne Scott, Upper School science teacher and Principia School’s Director of Sustainability, noted her excitement to engage with nature and the community.

“It’s always just joyful and joyous,” she said. “It’s laidback, enjoyable, getting out in nature, connecting with people and professionals. You’re enjoying being in nature.”



BioBlitzes are common events that encourage communities to explore nature and track what species they encounter in a certain space. Principia School has completed several BioBlitzes over the years, and Scott said it’s interesting to see how the biodiversity shifts every season.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 2, school groups will be on campus to explore and collect data. At 3:30 p.m., the campus opens to the public, and community members can join in the fun with snacks, hayrides and more until 5 p.m., when there will be a break for dinner.

From 7–10 p.m. on Friday, May 2, the fun resumes with s’mores, stargazing and owl prowls. They will use radio telemetry to locate tagged turtles. Bat biologists from the Missouri Department of Conservation will set up nets to catch bats, and an insect expert will be onsite with a huge white sheet and lamps to attract insects for attendees to study.

From 6:30–8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, community members can go birding with local experts, followed by more crafts, STEM activities and nature exploration from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Principia School’s campus is the biggest area of undeveloped land west of Interstate 270, so there is a wide variety of biodiversity. Scott emphasized that the BioBlitz is also a chance to engage with local nature professionals, including folks from St. Louis Zoo and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The family-friendly BioBlitz is completely free and offers hands-on activities for all ages. Scott hopes to see many Principia families in attendance, but she is also eager to welcome community members from across the region to the school to enjoy these two days of BioBlitz fun.

“Meet some cool people and see some cool things,” she said. “We really care about sparking wonder and appreciation of our outdoor surroundings and helping people to find that connection, and really, the best way to do that is to go out and spend some time and learn some new things and have a good time together. So it’s really an opportunity to pop in and try some fun things, enjoy nature together, and have a good time.”

For more information about Principia School’s BioBlitz, visit their official webpage at PrincipiaSchool.org/BioBlitz.