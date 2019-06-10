ALTON - Students from various athletic departments at Principia College in Elsah have been visiting the Alton Boy's and Girl's Club for years - the only higher education institution in the area to have done so regularly.

Executive Director of the Alton Boy's and Girl's Club Al Womack said students from the college have come every Wednesday for three years - currently each Wednesday.

Womack said the students help the kids learn about staying in shape, being active, determination and teamwork. Sometimes, he said, the lessons have to do with the sports played by the athletes, but often, it is simply a good message and lesson on teamwork and leadership.

"The kids love it," Womack said. "They look forward to it every week and it's a great program for the kids."

"The children at the club are absolutely amazing," Principia Athletic Director Pete Paciorek said. "Al Womack Jr. and his team/staff do a terrific job mentoring the youth at the club, and we feel fortunate to get to spend the time that we do at the club.

"I was a Boys and Girls Club member in Pasadena, Calif., and it was a big part of my development growing up. A few weeks ago, we had our world-class rugby team at the club and everyone had a blast."

Womack said he's excited for the opportunity his kids have to interact with the great athletes from Principia and hopes the program expands to include more from Principia and possibly other area institutions.



