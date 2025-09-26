ELSAH — Kimbeley Peterson, a junior at Principia College, has been named a 2025-2026 Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact, a national coalition that recognizes student leaders committed to positive community change.

The fellowship, which selects students from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico, honors those who demonstrate leadership potential and dedication to addressing public issues.

Peterson, who is double-majoring in biology and global studies, holds multiple leadership roles on campus, including president of the African Students Association, house president of Howard House, former International Student Representative on Student Senate, co-captain of the women’s tennis team, and manager at the Piasa Pub.

Peterson's approach to civic engagement emphasizes community-based solutions and cross-cultural collaboration, focusing on root causes of social challenges through inclusive dialogue and research.

“Kimbeley Peterson is a dynamic and engaging leader who inspires a sense of community, fairness, and shared responsibility,” said Dr. Meggan Madden, interim president of Principia College. “Her collaborative spirit and systems-thinking mindset position her to develop innovative strategies to address public issues.”

Peterson described her philosophy as grounded in initiative and inclusivity.

“I believe in taking initiative to address issues within our control — especially those rooted in social and cultural hierarchies. My work emphasizes listening first, recognizing that sustainable change must be shaped by many voices,” she said.

The fellowship provides learning and networking opportunities through virtual events, an annual three-day convening, mini-grants up to $1,500 for community projects, scholarships, and post-graduate opportunities.

"These students exemplify the power and possibility of civic and community engagement on campus," said Campus Compact President Bobbie Laur. "They represent a bright future for public problem solving."

