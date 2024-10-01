ELSAH — Principia College today announced it has been recognized as a Top Performer in the 2024 Sustainable Campus Index, with a score of 100 percent in the Research category. A publication from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), the Sustainable Campus Index recognizes leading colleges and universities across 17 sustainability impact areas.

This achievement places Principia College among notable colleges and universities throughout the world, and as only one of four undergraduate institutions in North America—in the company of Yale, Cornell, and Arizona State University. With member organizations in 25 countries, AASHE annually recognizes top-performing colleges and universities through a comprehensive audit that spotlights key trends and innovations shaping the field of sustainability in higher education.

The efforts of Principia College’s Center for Sustainability, to integrate faculty- and student-led research, has earned the College recognition in the Index for five consecutive years. “As the need for sustainability action in higher education grows, we encourage our students to explore solution landscapes for the world’s most pressing problems, while demonstrating leadership in creating a more just and prosperous future,” said Dr. Karen Eckert, Director, Principia College Center for Sustainability. “In return, their research has guided policy here on campus, as well as embraced local and global stakeholders.” Unique among small liberal arts institutions, Principia College specializes in providing real-world, solutions-oriented learning on its 2,600-acre campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

“AASHE’S 2024 award demonstrates the excellent opportunities Principia College provides for students to dive deep into issues and discover solutions that can create significant positive change in the world,” said Ralph Bicknese, AIA, LEED Fellow Principal, Hellmuth & Bicknese Architects. Speaking of the importance of these research opportunities, Dr. Nicholas Johnson, Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Sustainability said, “Sustainability research gives students an opportunity to apply the skills they’ve learned to graduate school and careers that will positively impact the world we live in.”

Principia College graduate, Spencer Christensen, spoke of his experience: “For my sustainability capstone, I estimated the carbon sequestration rate and storage capacity of Principia's vast oak-hickory forest as a potential management option to offset/mitigate the College's greenhouse gas emissions, learning valuable skills in scientific research, statistical analysis, and science communication.” Recently ranked once again among the Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, Principia faculty and staff are dedicated to student success, equipping them to become the creative problem solvers that the world needs, today and tomorrow. Learn more about Principia’s Center for Sustainability.

“All of us at AASHE extend our warmest congratulations to Principia College for their achievement,” applauded AASHE’s Executive Director, Meghan Fay Zahniser. “By fostering sustainable practices and initiatives, you set an inspiring example for your peers and future generations. Your efforts are a testament to the positive impact that institutions can make when they prioritize sustainability and take meaningful action. Keep up the outstanding work in creating a brighter, more sustainable future for all!