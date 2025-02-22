ELSAH — Principia College today announced noteworthy placements at the Fourth Annual International Academy of Dispute Resolution (INADR) Conciliator Tournament in Orlando, FL. Held at the University of Central Florida, this two-day three-round tournament was open to undergraduate mediation teams worldwide. Principia competed among 14 three-person “firms” from schools including Boston University, University of Texas, and Singapore University.

The Principia team consisted of two three-person “firms”. Firm members rotate roles in simulating mock mediation cases (often based on real events). Awards are given for individual or advocate/client pairs, and firms can win based on the sum of the firm’s individual (mediators) or pair (advocate/client) scores. Prin Firm A, consisting of Shaun Chore, Sebastian Kyllonen, and Avery Smith, placed second in Team Advocate/Client, and fourth and fifth in Attorney/Client Pairs. Prin Firm B consisted of Chisanga Siameja, Sarah Smith, and Medara Udoekong.

Udoekong took fourth place in individual mediation. The Principia Team has also been invited to participate in a new INADRsanctioned competition at the University of Arizona, Tucson April 5-6.

Principia College’s Mediation Team continues to “bring home the brass” as founding coach Dr. Jeff Steele was fond of proclaiming. During the tournament, the INADR made its official announcement of an award in Dr. Steele’s memory to be presented in early March at the international law school competition in Tbilisi, Georgia. Dr. Steele or “Jefe” as his team lovingly called him (a play on his name and Spanish for ‘boss’) passed on earlier this semester and was honored by the international mediation competition community at the tournament’s closing ceremony, hosted by the University of Central Florida.

“Jeff Steele was a long-time coach and supporter of the mediation team at Principia College, and a member of the Undergraduate Tournament Committee of the International Academy of Dispute Resolution,” said INADR President Kenneth K. Frank, “His smile, sense of humor, and competitive fire will be missed.” Under Steele’s coaching, Principia won first place in team mediation at the 2023 international law school competition in Bologna, Italy. Principia achieved finals by topping over four dozen American and international law school teams at that time. “He always said ‘trust the Jefe’,” recalls Shaun Chore, member of the Principia College mediation team. “Competing at this level can feel overwhelming, but Jefe always told us to focus on having fun. So, while some teams seemed to stress about the competition, we remembered to ‘trust the Jefe’ and had a great time, which settled our nerves. Having this competition culminate by honoring his legacy is something we will always remember.”

The Principia team is grateful for budgetary support from the College administration and educational support of each of their faculty members, as the team traveled to the University of Central Florida. “It’s not every day that a college of our size ranks with big universities,” said mediation team coach John Williams, J.D., professor and former president of Principia College. “I’m honored to continue Dr. Steele’s legacy. He would have been so proud of our students’ performance and the way they represented Principia, all while having a great time.”

