ELSAH — Principia College has named Dr. Meggan Madden as its 13th president, effective Nov. 1, 2025, following her tenure as interim president. The announcement was made Oct. 30, 2025, highlighting Madden’s extensive experience in higher education and her leadership at Principia.

Dr. Madden has served as dean of academics at Principia College since 2019, where she spearheaded a reimagining of the curriculum into five interdisciplinary Academic Centers launched this fall. Her background includes more than 20 years in higher education, with roles in international education, admissions, academic program assessment and design, student success initiatives, and cross-disciplinary research collaboration.

“Dr. Madden combines curiosity, integrity, spiritual strength, and a clear sense of purpose in her leadership,” said Principia Chief Executive Barbara Blackwell. “Her steady, forward-thinking approach will strengthen the College’s academic vitality and long-term success.”

Madden earned her bachelor’s degree from Principia College and holds a master’s and Ph.D. in higher education and comparative, international, and development education from the University of Toronto. Her research focuses on global higher education policy, student experience, access, equity, and quality assurance.

Before returning to Principia, Madden held administrative and faculty positions at Arizona State University, George Washington University, and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. She has also held leadership roles within the Comparative and International Education Society and co-chaired the UNESCO Chair in International Education for Development at George Washington University.

During her time as dean, Madden mentored emerging scholars and early-career professionals, fostering critical thinking, global awareness, and effective communication. She described Principia as an institution that “distinguishes itself through exceptional academic opportunities, hands-on learning experiences, and strong career preparation—all within a supportive and inspiring community.”

“Principia has had a profound influence on my own life, and I’m inspired every day by our students, faculty, and staff who bring such thoughtfulness and creativity to their work,” Madden said. “Together, we’re building on a strong foundation to shape a vibrant future for the College.”

Principia College is a liberal arts institution located on a 2,600-acre campus along the Mississippi River bluffs in Elsah, Illinois. Founded on Christian Science principles, the college serves a diverse student body from around the world and offers a globally focused curriculum that integrates study abroad, internships, and experiential learning.

The college is part of The Principia, an organization that also includes an award-winning early childhood through grade 12 school in St. Louis, Missouri, and a global network of alumni and friends.

