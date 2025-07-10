EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School is expanding its commons area with an 8,000-square-foot addition designed to enhance student dining and study spaces, Principal Alex Fox said.

The project, currently underway through the summer, aims to improve facilities for lunch periods as well as for events held throughout the day and after hours.

Fox described the updated space as “extremely amazing compared to what it was in the past,” noting that workers are installing tile flooring and finishing outdoor areas with painting.

The expansion will include a grab-and-go “Tiger Bites” area offering snack options, additional study and event spaces, and renovated restrooms.

Construction on the project officially started on Sept. 9, 2024. The school had set a goal of having the Commons substantially completed by Aug. 6, 2025, in time for the 2025-2026 academic year. Principal Fox did not have an exact finish date for the project.

Holland Construction Services was contracted to complete the EHS Commons work.

