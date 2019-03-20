ALTON - Step into a storybook world and meet some beloved Disney Princesses for a happily ever after you’ll never forget at the Princess Tea at Riverbender Community Center.

Little princesses ages 2-8 and their parents are invited to attend one of two events on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to noon, or 1-3 p.m. Enjoy tea and crumpets (juice and cookies), share hugs, pose for photos, collect autographs, enjoy a performance by the Edwardsville High School drama team and “hold court” with the best-loved Disney Princesses. Cost is $10 per princess; parents are admitted free. RSVP is required and seating is limited. Registration is online at www.riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register.

“My princess friends and I are so excited to meet and visit with the little princesses of the Riverbend,” said Cinderella. “I remember last year’s event. It was so much fun.”

Nearly 80 little Riverbend princesses and their parents attended the event last fall prompting organizers to hold two, limited-seating sessions this time.

“It was an outstanding event,” RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman said of the first Princess Tea. “So many of the little princesses arrived dressed as their favorite Disney Princess. It was a very royal celebration, a fairytale come true.”

“My favorite part is the sing-a-long, and strolling through the crowd of little princesses signing autographs,” said the Little Mermaid Ariel. “There are smiles everywhere.”

Princess Belle said she canceled all guest visits to the castle so she could be at the Princess Tea. “Mrs. Potts and Chip can handle things for a while,” she said. “And even though Beast is now a handsome prince, it’s nice to get out of the house for a few hours.”

“The stories of the Disney Princesses stand the test of time and provide inspiration for young girls,” Allsman said. “Think of Cinderella, who became a princess because she never gave up; and Belle, who courageously gave her heart to someone despite their differences, living the tale as old as time; and Ariel who dared to explore new worlds. Then there’s the fearless optimist Anna who braves a frigid journey to rekindle a broken relationship with her sister Elsa.

“There are so many great messages wound into the Disney Princess stories like the cheerful innocence of Snow White and the independence of Rapunzel; the gentleness of Aurora and the feistiness of Merida. Or the confidence of Pocahontas, the bravery and strength of Mulan; or the trendsetters Jasmine and Tiana who broke cultural and racial barriers. And of course, every story has a happy ending.”

