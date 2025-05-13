GLEN CARBON — Mia Range secured first place in the high jump at the Gateway Metro Conference meet held recently at Althoff Catholic, marking a nearly unheard of fourth consecutive year winning the event. Range cleared a height of 5 feet 2 inches, continuing a strong season that includes a personal best of 5 feet 2.25 inches at the Edwardsville Invite on April 25, 2025.

The senior athlete from McGivney has set clear goals for the remainder of her final high school season.

“My goals are first or second at sectional, then past prelims at state," she said. "My main goal is to get 5-4 at state. I have worked hard this season.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

In addition to her high jump accomplishments, Range has posted times of 13.74 seconds in the 100 meters and 28.93 seconds in the 200 meters this season. She is also a key member of the Griffins’ 4x200 relay team, which has performed well throughout the spring.

Range’s achievements have earned her recognition as the Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

With the state meet scheduled for later this month, Range appears poised to build on her success in what is expected to be a strong finish to her high school athletic career.

More like this: