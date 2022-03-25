Pride, Inc.'s 8th annual Local Celebrity Roast will be held next Thursday, March 31.Roastee: Zeke Jabusch

GODFREY - Pride, Inc.'s 8th annual Local Celebrity Roast will be held next Thursday, March 31 at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College located at 5800 Godfrey Road.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This year's Roast Master is State Farm Insurance Agent and long-time Pride, Inc. Board Member Karen Wilson. This year's Roastee is Zeke Jabusch, president of North Alton/Godfrey Business Council and entrepreneur.

This event is a time when supporters of Pride, Inc., friends, family, colleagues and local business owners get together for some good-natured ribbing at the expense of a local business leader.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pride, Inc. Executive Director Pat Stewart shares that there are still tables to fill for the upcoming roast.

"Pride's Celebrity Roast of Zeke Jabusch will be a great time, and there are still many tables available," Stewart said. "All event proceeds will go toward beautification projects in the Riverbend area.

Individuals can purchase a ticket to the roast for $60. A table of 8 costs $450. Ticket prices include a dinner catered by Lewis & Clark Community College. Dinner will be a Milano Salad, Chicken Modiga, Potatoes, Garlic Green Beans, and Cheesecake with Strawberry Coulis.

The reception will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin promptly at 6 p.m. The night's entertainment will conclude around 8 p.m.

Stewart said for further information visit prideincorporated.org or email them at: pride@prideincorporated.org.

More like this:

Spring City-Wide Litter Cleanup Set For Saturday, April 12
Mar 27, 2025
Rusty Wheat Continues To Inspire Residents Through Local Cleanup Initiatives
3 days ago
Great Rivers & Routes, Pride Inc. Team Up For T-Shirt Fundraiser
Mar 26, 2025
T-Shirt Designed To Support On-Going Alton Beautification Efforts
Mar 19, 2025
Pulido Engages Community In Discussion About Madison County Sheriff’s Office Operations
Feb 24, 2025

 