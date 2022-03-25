GODFREY - Pride, Inc.'s 8th annual Local Celebrity Roast will be held next Thursday, March 31 at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College located at 5800 Godfrey Road.

This year's Roast Master is State Farm Insurance Agent and long-time Pride, Inc. Board Member Karen Wilson. This year's Roastee is Zeke Jabusch, president of North Alton/Godfrey Business Council and entrepreneur.

This event is a time when supporters of Pride, Inc., friends, family, colleagues and local business owners get together for some good-natured ribbing at the expense of a local business leader.