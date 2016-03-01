Pride, Incorporated is celebrating its’ 50th year of community beautification in the Riverbend area. It all began with an afternoon conversation between Dr. Gordon Moore, a local surgeon and avid horticulturalist and Paul B. Cousley, publisher of the Alton Evening Telegraph discussing street trees. Those trees were eventually planted and bloomed into the organization we now know as Pride, Incorporated. In February of 1966, Pride, Inc. was formed as a non-profit organization dedicated to the beautification of communities surrounding the Alton Lake area. Pride was promoted as a non-political entity that was supported entirely with private funds.

Today, Pride, Inc. continues to thrive and support community beautification through programs such as the annual Garden Tour, Bucket Brigade, Memorial Trees, Pride Eyes, Home of the Month and the Miles Davis Memorial Project.

In celebration of this special time in history, Pride, Inc. will soon begin work on a special project planned for the State House Circle on College Avenue. Overgrown damaged trees will soon be removed in preparation for newer trees and landscaping beds to surround the existing fountain. This beautification project was recently approved by the City of Alton. Renderings for the plans will be displayed at our annual dinner. We look forward to partnering with other local organizations and corporations to fund the project.

On April 7, 2016, Pride will be celebrating the past 50 years at our annual fundraising dinner at the Commons on Lewis and Clark campus. Cocktails begin at 5:30 pm and dinner will be served at 6:30 pm. Everyone attending will be given a special memorial gift in gratitude of their continued support. Tickets are $60 per person or you can purchase a table for eight for $450. To make reservations call Pride, Incorporated at 618-467-2375 or go on-line at www.prideincorporated.org and follow the prompts for the 50th celebration. Corporate sponsors may also purchase their ads on the website.

