GODFREY - Pride Incorporated and the Village of Godfrey are excited to announce a collaborative effort for new welcoming signs, landscaping and event placards to the entrances of the community.

"Keep your eyes on the entrances to the village as they come alive with welcoming signs, landscaping, and event placards," Karen Wilson, vice president of beautification for Pride, Inc., said. "In an effort to identify the business district and main thoroughfare from both U.S. Route 67 and Illinois 255, Pride, Inc put together a landscape and monument plan which was accepted by the Board of Trustees at their May 6th meeting. The plan supports Godfrey’s strategic plan, and there is hope that with the Village of Godfrey taking the first steps in upgrading the look of the business district other businesses will join in the movement."

Pride, Incorporated has over 50 years experience in local beautification. Pride, Inc., were spearheads of the Gordon Moore Park and the Alton Street Tree Program, Bucket Brigade, Pride Eye Awards, State House Circle, and beautification projects in the Riverbend area, along with so many other community improvements. Pride follows research studies confirming that visually appealing communities increase property values, attract new businesses, improve community image, reduce crime, and create community attachment.

"The Godfrey Signs Project includes a large stone Welcome to Godfrey sign at the corner of the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion property at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Lars Hoffman Boulevard," Wilson said. "On the opposite side of Lars Hoffman Boulevard a permanent event sign will be a companion to the Welcome sign. It will offer an established location to highlight community events and show others Godfrey is a vibrant community. There will also be a tourism-themed sign at the confluence of U.S. 67 and Godfrey Road. All the signs will use limestone in their designs to continue the theme of the bluffs, nature, parks, and historical buildings."

Owned and operated by Godfrey native Steve Johns, Envisioning Green will be bringing the plans to life, and they have begun the planning and scheduling. Without extended weather delays work should begin sometime in June.

