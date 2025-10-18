Our Daily Show! With CJ: Karen Wilson, Mascoutah Chamber, & Isaac Sandidge!

GODFREY - Pride, Inc. will host a unique fundraising event meant to raise money for their beautification projects.

On Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, community members are invited to the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club in Godfrey for “The Great Mouse Race Extravaganza." Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and betting starts at 6 p.m. Attendees can bet on the mouse races, enjoy raffles and 50/50 drawings, and mingle while supporting Pride, Inc.

“I understand it is just outrageous fun,” said Karen Wilson, a volunteer with Pride, Inc. “I’ve never heard anybody say they didn’t have a good time. And it goes towards area beautification.”

Wilson noted that the mouse races will be a lot of fun for everyone involved. She joked that she hopes no mice escape from their racetrack.

“I’ll squeal like a second-grader if it runs around my feet,” she laughed, adding, “No mice will be harmed during this event.”

As an organization, Pride, Inc. supports local beautification projects. They often work hands-on to landscape or beautify areas across the Alton-Godfrey region. They organize litter clean-ups and give out Pride Eye Awards to local houses and businesses to promote beautification.

Wilson shared that Pride has recently started a business spotlight to recognize businesses that keep their storefronts clear of litter. She acknowledged that it can be difficult to keep a business looking tidy, and Pride wants to honor small business owners who go above and beyond for their community.

“We’re trying to do that in the Riverbend area just to pat those people on the back. For many of them, it’s a tougher job,” Wilson said. “Shoutout to every business person who picks up the trash around their business. There’s a place in Heaven for each one of you."

As Pride, Inc. continues to grow, they hope to welcome many people on Nov. 8 to support their projects. Their work benefits everyone in the community and inspires people to “love where you live.”

For more information about “The Great Mouse Race Extravaganza,” including how to purchase tickets or how to support as a sponsor, visit the official webpage. To learn more about Pride, Inc. and their work, visit their official website at PrideIncorporated.org.

