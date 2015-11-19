Pride, Inc. is holding its 3rd Annual Celebrity Roast at the Atrium Hotel and Convention Center in Alton. John Keller, Pride Board Member and Regional President of Carrollton Bank will be roasted with the help of local business men and friends.

Doors open at 5:00pm, dinner will be served at 6:00 and the roast begins at 7:00. Tickets for the roast are $50.00 per person; tables of eight can be reserved for $400.00. Reservations must be received by Friday, November 27, 2015. Proceeds from ticket sales for the roast will be used to fund plantings and clean-up projects organized by Pride, Inc.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.PrideIncorporated.com, or via UP Post.

If purchasing via USPS, please make checks payable to:

Pride, Inc.

5800 Godfrey Road-BGM

Godfrey, IL 62035

All proceeds will help with local beautification projects.

Questions? Call 466-2375

Pride, Incorporated is a local, non-profit organization dedicated to community beautification. Since its Founding in 1966 by Dr. Gordon Moore, Pride Inc. has brought together caring citizens, civic organizations, and federal agencies to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors of the greater Alton area. We believe that it is imperative that we beautify our home, not only to boost commerce, but to instill a sense of civic Pride that will last for generations.

