GODFREY - Pride, Inc. is taking reservations for its 9th Annual Local Celebrity Roast. It will be Thursday, December 1, at Lewis & Clark Community College. Cocktail reception begins at 5:00 p.m. with dinner following at 6:00 p.m. The Roast begins at 6:55 p.m. and concludes by 8 p.m.

This year Pride is roasting and toasting Tammy Iskarous, Founder and Executive Director of Riverbend Family Ministries.

Fifteen years ago, Tammy Iskarous had the vision to bring smaller nonprofits all under one roof in order for them to holistically wrap around families in crisis due to violence, addiction, homelessness, and poverty. Riverbend Family Ministries, an incubator model of care, has been recognized by leaders in Madison County and Illinois. As founder and volunteer Executive Director, she has clocked more than 50,000 volunteer hours – and she would be the first one to tell you that there’s more work to be done.

She has been on the boards of other nonprofits, such as YWCA - Alton, Community Hope Center, Wood River Library, Phillips 66 Community Action Panel, Wood River Business Alliance, Wood River Women Club, and Riverbend East Rotarian just to name a few. She received MA in Organizational Leadership, BA in Christian Ministry from Lincoln Christian University. She is Certified in Domestic Violence Prevention Awareness in both Illinois and Missouri, is a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children placed in foster care in Madison County, is a Trauma-Informed Certified Trainer through Community Resilience Initiative, and is an Alum of St. Louis Women of Achievement and YWCA Women of Distinction.

Her faith is very important to her and has held various leadership positions in the church, mostly working with Sunday school, youth ministry, teenagers, and music ministry. In her spare time, she loves time with friends and family, traveling, and settling in with a good book.

The evening will be a fun night of good food and bad jokes. You can make a reservation online at www.prideincorporated.org or by calling the Pride office at 618-467-2375. The price is $65 per person or $500 per table of 8. Sponsorship and congratulatory ads are also available.

All proceeds go toward the mission of Pride, Inc. which is Riverbend beautification. This 56-year organization is best known for its Pride Eye Awards, Bucket Brigade, the recent re-landscaping of State House Circle, the Welcome to Alton sign and partnering with the community for the Miles Davis Memorial Project, the renewal of Gordon Moore Park and also James Killion Park.

Questions can be directed to:

Pat Stewart, Executive Director, at 618-467-2375 or pride@prideincorporated.org.

