GODFREY/ALTON - Godfrey and Alton are officially decorated for the holidays.

Pride, Incorporated decorated the “Welcome to Godfrey” sign, the "Welcome to Alton” sign and the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion with garland, wreaths and lights. Several local organizations donated time and money to make this possible.

“It was just a collaboration,” said Pat Stewart, president of Pride, Inc. “This started as a twinkle in someone’s eye that quickly developed into a community project that should please all Alton and Godfrey residents.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, Pride, Inc. members and community leaders gathered at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion to turn on the lights and pose for a photo. John Meehan dressed as Benjamin Godfrey himself.



Stewart thanked the many organizations and businesses that made the decorations possible. Pride, Inc. received a grant from the Alton Community Service League, then worked with the Village of Godfrey to fundraise. Ryan Mouser and the IBEW Local 649 team offered help with their electrical knowledge.

The grounds team at Lewis and Clark Community College trimmed the bushes at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion to prepare for the decorations. Sisk Lawn and Landscape, LLC, and Colby Sisk also helped with the landscaping around the signs and the mansion.

Dick’s Flowers provided labor and materials for bows. Pride, Inc. Beautification Committee members Natalie Merrill and Nancy Elson put in “countless hours of dedication” toward the project, Stewart said.

“I think it’s just very heartwarming when we do go to some of these organizations,” Stewart added. “We’re very grateful for that. Just working with like-minded people that just want to see good in their community, that’s it.”

For more information, visit the official Pride, Inc. website at PrideIncorporated.org.

