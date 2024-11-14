ALTON/GODFREY - Pride, Incorporated has added a festive touch to the Alton and Godfrey communities.

The beautification organization decorated the “Welcome to Alton” sign, the “Welcome to Godfrey” sign and the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion with seasonal decor like wreaths, lights and more. They worked with several local businesses and organizations to make this possible.

“It was just a collaboration,” said Pat Stewart, president of Pride, Inc. “This started as a twinkle in someone’s eye that quickly developed into a community project that should please all Alton and Godfrey residents.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, John Meehan will dress as Benjamin Godfrey to flip the switch and turn on the lights at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion and the two welcome signs. Stewart noted that a lot of people are struggling, and she hopes the decorations bring joy to community members.

“The holiday season can be very difficult for people at times,” she explained. “I think it’s been a very difficult year, economically, financially, politically, everything, and people just need some joy in their hearts right now.”

Stewart thanked the many organizations and businesses that made the decorations possible. Pride, Inc. received a grant from the Alton Community Service League, then worked with the Village of Godfrey to fundraise. Ryan Mouser and the IBEW Local 649 team offered help with their electrical knowledge.

The grounds team at Lewis and Clark Community College trimmed the bushes at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion to prepare for the decorations. Sisk Lawn and Landscape, LLC, and Colby Sisk also helped with the landscaping around the signs and the mansion.

Dick’s Flowers provided labor and materials for bows. Pride, Inc. Beautification Committee members Natalie Merrill and Nancy Elson put in “countless hours of dedication” toward the project, Stewart said.

“I think it’s just very heartwarming when we do go to some of these organizations,” Stewart added. “We’re very grateful for that. Just working with like-minded people that just want to see good in their community, that’s it.”

As an organization, Pride, Inc. completes many beautification projects in the Riverbend region. Stewart explained that the group hopes to improve the area for residents and tourists alike, and she believes the holiday decorations will do this.

“We wanted to really highlight that both Alton and Godfrey have just been trying so hard to make this a better community for the residents to live in. If Pride can do anything to help enhance that, that’s what we’re here to do,” she said. “To love where you live and be proud of where you live has been our mission forever. Anything big or small that we can do to enhance that and make people feel proud of where they’re residing, that makes us feel good.”

For more information, visit the official Pride, Inc. website at PrideIncorporated.org.

