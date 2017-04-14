Price guides CM past Southwestern 8-1
CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Corey Price held Piasa Southwestern an earned run on three hits while dismissing two by strikeout as Civic Memorial defeated Southwestern 8-1 at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Thursday; the Eagles improved to 12-5 on the year, while the Piasa Birds fell to 6-6.
Price was also 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Eagles, with Jaxsen Helmkamp going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Geoff Withers 2-for-4 with a double and RBI; Eddie Bolin led Southwestern with a 2-for-3 day with a RBI while Jack Little was 1-for-2 with the Birds' only run of the day. Brock Seymour took the loss, going 4.1 innings and striking out three.
CM hosts Roxana for a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader at Bethalto Sports Complex, then meets Highland at home at 4:15 p.m. Monday; Southwestern meets the Shells at 11 a.m. today at home, then takes on Freeburg at noon and Greenville at 2 p.m. Saturday in a cluster at Greenville
