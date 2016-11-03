Complete Match Notes

Friday, Nov. 4

vs. Southeast Missouri, 7 p.m.

Vadalabene Center



Saturday, Nov. 5

vs. UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Vadalabene Center

SENIOR DAY



Live Stats

Live Video



Series Records

UT Martin leads 8-7

9/30/16 SIUE def. UTM 3-1



SIUE leads SEMO 8-7

10/1/16 SIUE def. SEMO 3-2





EARLY AND OFTEN: SIUE is 15-2 in matches that go three or four sets. The Cougars are 11-0 when sweeping the first two sets.

WINNING STREAK: SIUE is on a six-match winning streak after defeating Belmont in three sets this past Saturday.

SETTING NEW MARKS: SIUE now has 17 wins, which is the most during the OVC era. With 10 conference wins, SIUE also set a program record for wins in the OVC.

NO. 3 DEFENSE: SIUE lowered its opponent hitting percentage once again and is now at .137, which is ranked No. 3 nationally among NCAA Division I programs. SIUE trails Howard (.132) and Alabama State (.134).

LEADER OF THE PACK: Taylor Joens turned in the best hitting percentage in a single match during the Division I era (minimum 10 attacks) with 10 kills, 0 errors, 13 attacks for a .769 hitting percentage against Eastern Illinois.

DIG IT: SIUE is ranked No. 15 nationally in digs per set with 17.19. Cougar libero Katie Shashack is No. 68 nationally with 4.64 per set.

TOP 100: Carley Ramich is ranked 73rd nationally in blocks per set at 1.18 and 62nd in total blocks with 97.

ROAD TEST: SIUE is 9-0 this season on opponent's home courts. SIUE has wins at Wright State, Columbia, UIC, UT Martin, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee Tech, Jacksonville State and Eastern Illinois. SIUE is the only OVC school which has not lost a road contest. Austin Peay is next best with three losses.

3,000 ASSISTS: Mallory Mangun is fifth on the all-time assists list at SIUE with 3,668.

SCOUTING SOUTHEAST MISSOURI: Krissa Gearing leads the OVC in points (473) and points per set (4.68). The Redhawks have lost their last four matches but completed last weekend with a five-set loss to Austin Peay.

SCOUTING UT MARTIN: Setter Kelly Lean is third in the OVC in assists per set (9.74). Jemima Idemudia leads the team with a .244 hitting percentage and 2.76 kills per set. The Skyhawks have lost their last three matches.

HEAD COACH LEAH JOHNSON: Johnson is in her sixth season as the head coach and holds a 74-96 record overall and a 42-53 mark in OVC play.

