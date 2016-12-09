Preview: SIUE Track and Field vs. Southeast Missouri Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message SEMO vs. SIUE Dual Meet

Date: Friday, Dec. 9, 2016

Host: Southeast Missouri

Complex: SEMO North Student Rec Center

Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Start Times: Field – 3:30 p.m., Track – time 6:15 p.m. SIUE and Southeast Missouri will clash in their annual dual meet. The scoring format for the event is five points for first place, three points for second place, two points for third place and one point for fourth place. Neither team can score more than two of the four places.

Southeast Missouri won the meet last season 77-66 on the men's side and 76-73 on the women's side.

This will be the first collegiate track and field event for nine SIUE student-athletes. SIUE's list of newcomers includes Keri Burmester, Aly Goff, Jalea Paslay, Michaela Smith, Kevin Campbell, Austin Lynch, Landon Skelly, Jay Tally and Logan Webb.

