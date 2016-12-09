Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Log in|Sign Up

Preview: SIUE Track and Field vs. Southeast Missouri

Eric Hess
December 9, 2016 8:37 AM December 9, 2016 8:37 AM
Listen to the story

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SEMO vs. SIUE Dual Meet
Date: Friday, Dec. 9, 2016
Host: Southeast Missouri
Complex: SEMO North Student Rec Center
Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Start Times: Field – 3:30 p.m., Track – time 6:15 p.m.

  • SIUE and Southeast Missouri will clash in their annual dual meet. The scoring format for the event is five points for first place, three points for second place, two points for third place and one point for fourth place. Neither team can score more than two of the four places.
  • Southeast Missouri won the meet last season 77-66 on the men's side and 76-73 on the women's side.
  • This will be the first collegiate track and field event for nine SIUE student-athletes. SIUE's list of newcomers includes Keri Burmester, Aly Goff, Jalea Paslay, Michaela Smith, Kevin Campbell, Austin Lynch, Landon Skelly, Jay Tally and Logan Webb.
  • After the SIUE-SEMO dual, the Cougars next will compete January 14 at the Illini Classic.
 

More like this:

Ray'Sean Taylor Leads Scorers With 20 Points: Cougars Down SEMO For First OVC Title and NCAA Bid
Mar 10, 2025
Gorman, Anikina Repeat OVC Weekly Honors
5 days ago
Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month: Kaylynn Buttry Scores 32 Points in Historic Basketball Game
Jan 7, 2025
Collinsville Native Ray'Sean Taylor Shines Again With 24-Point Performance, Propels Cougars To OVC Title Game
Mar 8, 2025
SIUE Men's Basketball's Run Ends With First Round Loss In NCAA Tournament
Mar 21, 2025

 

Print Version Submit a Sports Tip

watch live →
Live Now
Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More!

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy   |  Fulfillment Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2025 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.