Preview: SIUE Track and Field vs. Southeast Missouri

SEMO vs. SIUE Dual Meet
Date: Friday, Dec. 9, 2016
Host: Southeast Missouri
Complex: SEMO North Student Rec Center
Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Start Times: Field – 3:30 p.m., Track – time 6:15 p.m.
- SIUE and Southeast Missouri will clash in their annual dual meet. The scoring format for the event is five points for first place, three points for second place, two points for third place and one point for fourth place. Neither team can score more than two of the four places.
- Southeast Missouri won the meet last season 77-66 on the men's side and 76-73 on the women's side.
- This will be the first collegiate track and field event for nine SIUE student-athletes. SIUE's list of newcomers includes Keri Burmester, Aly Goff, Jalea Paslay, Michaela Smith, Kevin Campbell, Austin Lynch, Landon Skelly, Jay Tally and Logan Webb.
- After the SIUE-SEMO dual, the Cougars next will compete January 14 at the Illini Classic.