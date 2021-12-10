EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE wrestling team is at home for the second straight weekend.

After the six-team Cougar Clash tournament last weekend, SIUE moves into the home dual meet realm Saturday. Three dual meets will be contested in all beginning with Chattanooga vs. Illinois at noon followed by back-to-back SIUE events with Chattanooga at 1:30 p.m. and Illinois at 3 p.m.

The events will take place at the SIUE Student Fitness Center, which is adjacent to First Community Arena.

Below are the probable starters for each team.

SIUE (0-2 dual record)

125: Tommy Dineen

133: Matt Malavsky

141: Saul Ervin

149: Caden Green

157: Max Kristoff

165: Cardeionte Wilson

174: Kevin Gschwendtner

184: Sergio Villalobos

197: Austin Andres/Ryan Yarnell

HWT: Aric Bohn/Colton McKiernan

Chattanooga (2-2 dual record)

125: Fabian Gutierrez

133: Brayden Palmer

141: Colton Landers/Franco Valdes

149: Noah Castillo/Grant Lundy

157: Weston Wichman

165: Caleb Waddell/Drew Nicholson

174: Carial Tarter

184: Matthew Waddell/Landon Lewis

197: Thomas Sell

285: Matthias Ervin/Grayson Walthall

Illinois (0-0 dual record)

125: Justin Cardani

133: Lucas Byrd

141: Dylan Duncan

149: Christian Kanzler

157: Joe Roberts

165: Danny Braunagel

174: DJ Shannon/Trey Sizemore

184: Zac Braunagel

197: Matt Wroblewski

285: Luke Luffman