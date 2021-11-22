PREVIEW: SIUE, Butler Meet Tuesday
GAME 4
SIUE Cougars (1-2, 0-0 OVC)
vs. Butler Bulldogs (0-4, 0-0 Big East)
Tue., Nov. 23, 11 a.m. CT
Indianapolis, Ind. (Hinkle Fieldhouse)
Video: Flo Sports
Radio: WSIE FM 88.7 the Sound (Randy Moehlman)
Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com
Live Stats: SIUEStats.com
All-Time Series: First Meeting
OPENING TIP
• This is the final game of a four-game road swing to start the season for the Cougars.
• The home opener for the Cougars is Nov. 28 against Purdue Fort Wayne.
• SIUE is coming off one of the biggest regular-season wins in program history, a 71-62 road win at Illinois. It is the first time SIUE has defeated a Big Ten team (0-8 previously).
• The Cougars' only previous win over a Power 5 school was in 2012 (Clemson).
• Gabby Nikitinaite was the leading scorer at Illinois with 15 points and is the only player to have scored in double figures in each of the first three games.
• Four players scored in double figures at Illinois, including Mikayla Kinnard (14), Ajulu Thatha (14) and Allie Troeckler (11).
• Despite being outsized at Illinois, SIUE outscored the Fighting Illini 24-22 in the paint despite being blocked nine times.
• The Cougars have shown a tendency to play strong defense with 27 turnovers forced at Kansas and 24 forced at Illinois.
• SIUE returns 13 players from last season's roster and has five newcomers for the 2021-22 season.
