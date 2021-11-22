GAME 4
SIUE Cougars (1-2, 0-0 OVC)
vs. Butler Bulldogs (0-4, 0-0 Big East)
Tue., Nov. 23, 11 a.m. CT
Indianapolis, Ind. (Hinkle Fieldhouse)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Video: Flo Sports
Radio: WSIE FM 88.7 the Sound (Randy Moehlman)
Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com
Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

All-Time Series: First Meeting

OPENING TIP
• This is the final game of a four-game road swing to start the season for the Cougars.
• The home opener for the Cougars is Nov. 28 against Purdue Fort Wayne.
• SIUE is coming off one of the biggest regular-season wins in program history, a 71-62 road win at Illinois. It is the first time SIUE has defeated a Big Ten team (0-8 previously).
• The Cougars' only previous win over a Power 5 school was in 2012 (Clemson).
Gabby Nikitinaite was the leading scorer at Illinois with 15 points and is the only player to have scored in double figures in each of the first three games.
• Four players scored in double figures at Illinois, including Mikayla Kinnard (14), Ajulu Thatha (14) and Allie Troeckler (11).
• Despite being outsized at Illinois, SIUE outscored the Fighting Illini 24-22 in the paint despite being blocked nine times.
• The Cougars have shown a tendency to play strong defense with 27 turnovers forced at Kansas and 24 forced at Illinois.
• SIUE returns 13 players from last season's roster and has five newcomers for the 2021-22 season.

More like this:

Northern Illinois Completes Series Sweep Of Baseball Over SIUE, Tuesday Game Cancelled
Mar 3, 2025
Father McGivney Grad Daniel Gierer Has Five Hits, Propels Cougars To 14-12 Win Over ISU
Mar 19, 2025
Cougars Softball Squad Blanks Furman To Close Out Crimson Classic
Mar 4, 2025
SIUE Completes Season Sweep with Win at Western Illinois, Collinsville's Ray'Sean Taylor Nets 23 Points For Cougars
Feb 4, 2025
Collinsville's Ray'Sean Taylor Named Finalist For Lou Henson Award At SIUE
Mar 13, 2025

 