Tournament Schedule

Fri., Dec. 2

SIUE (1-4) vs. Utah Valley (1-6), 5:30 p.m. CT

Air Force (1-5) vs. Vanderbilt (5-1), 8 p.m. CT

Sat., Dec. 3

Consolation Game, 2 p.m. CT

Championship Game, 4:30 p.m. CT

Live Video: Only for a game vs. Air Force

Radio: 887 The Sound (T.J. Weber) - Sat. Only

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Stats: SIUECougars.com

LEADING SCORER

Donshel Beck took over as the team's leading scorer after an 18-point effort in SIUE's 60-59 win over SIU Carbondale. She added a season-high 20 points against Western Illinois.

SEASON HIGHS

SIUE set season bests in the Western Illinois game for points scored (74), field goals made (24) and field goal percentage (.393, 24-61).

ON THE BOARDS

Sydney Bauman tied her career high in rebounds with 10 against the Salukis. She pulled down 10 rebounds last season against Southeast Missouri (2/2/4/16).

FROM THREE

Nakiah Bell has now hit four or more three-pointers in a game twice with six against South Dakota and four against Western Illinois. She leads the team with 13 three-pointers and is third in the OVC with 2.60 three-pointers per game.

ON THE CHARITY STRIPE

Gwen Adams is 11th nationally in free throw percentage at 95.7 percent. She missed her first three throw of the season, going 9 of 10 from the free throw line against Western Illinois.

ON THE LINE

Lauren White also is third in the Ohio Valley Conference in free throw percentage at 80 percent (16-20).

STILL ON THE BOARDS

SIUE grabbed a season-high 47 rebounds against the Salukis, outrebounding SIU Carbondale 47-37. It was first time this season SIUE had outrebounded a team.

600 OR MORE CLUB

SIUE has three current players among the top 50 in scoring all-time and each are playing in their third season of competition at SIUE. Adams is 34th with 703 points. Jones is 39th with 610 points. Beck is 40th with 604 points.

STEPPING UP

Elina Berzina posted career highs with nine points, all on three-pointers against Western Illinois. She also had season bests with two assists and two steals. The junior transfer tied her season high with 23 minutes against the Leathernecks.

NEWCOMERS

SIUE welcomes six newcomers to the 2016-17 roster. Bell (St. Louis, Mo.) was a transfer from Iowa State. Cassidy Sherman is the team's lone senior and played four seasons with the SIUE women's soccer team. Elina Berzina is a transfer from Independence Community College. Maddy Greeling is a freshman from Brighton, Illinois. Cloe Churchill is a freshman from Canton, Illinois. Dearria Watson is a freshman from Salem, Illinois.

TOURNAMENT TIME

The Cougars scheduled two tournaments this season beginning with the Air Force Tournament Dec. 2-3. SIUE also travels to DeLand, Florida, for the Stetson Tournament Dec. 19-20.

OVC PICKS

SIUE women's basketball was picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference after advancing to the conference tournament semifinals for the second straight year.

