Game #8

SIUE (2-5) at Missouri (6-3)

Wed., Dec. 7, 7 p.m. CT

Columbia, Mo.

Mizzou Arena

Live Video: WatchESPN (subscription)

Live Stats

Radio: WSIE FM 88.7 The Sound (T.J. Weber)

Live Audio





LEADING SCORER

Donshel Beck took over as the team's leading scorer after an 18-point effort in SIUE's 60-59 win over SIU Carbondale. She added a season-high 20 points against Western Illinois.

GETTING TO THE LINE

Beck leads the Ohio Valley Conference in free throws made (31) and free throw attempts (47). She is ranked 48th nationally in free throw attempts and 78th nationally in free throws made.

AIR FORCE CLASSIC RECAP

SIUE advanced to the championship game of the Air Force Classic by shooting a season-high 55.3 percent from the field against Utah Valley. In the championship game, SIUE led briefly in the second half, played mostly a one-possession game but dropped the contest 73-63 to Vanderbilt.

ALL-TOURNAMENT

Lauren White was named to the All-Tournament team at the Air Force Classic. The Cougar junior shot 60 percent from three-point range (3-5) and averaged 13.0 points per game against Utah Valley and Vanderbilt. White also had a team-leading five steals in the tournament.

NEWCOMER EXCITES

Freshman Maddy Greeling shot 6 of 7 from three-point range this past weekend at the Air Force Classic. She set a career high in scoring with nine points against Utah Valley and Vanderbilt.

REBOUND MARGIN

SIUE has been outrebounded in five of seven games this season. In the two games it has outrebounded their competition (SIU Carbondale and Vanderbilt), the Cougars grabbed 10 more rebounds than their opponents.

ON THE BOARDS

Sydney Bauman tied her career high in rebounds with 10 against the Salukis. She pulled down 10 rebounds last season against Southeast Missouri (2/2/4/16).

FROM THREE

Nakiah Bell has now hit four or more three-pointers in a game twice with six against South Dakota and four against Western Illinois. She leads the team with 18 three-pointers and is fourth in the OVC with 2.57 three-pointers per game.

ON THE CHARITY STRIPE

Gwen Adams is thid nationally in free throw percentage at 96.0 percent. She missed her first three throw of the season, going 9 of 10 from the free throw line against Western Illinois.

ON THE LINE

Lauren White also is fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference in free throw percentage at 79.3 percent (23-29).

600 OR MORE CLUB

SIUE has three current players among the top 50 in scoring all-time and each are playing in their third season of competition at SIUE. Adams is 34th with 716 points. Beck is 29th with 632 points. Jones is 40th with 625 points.

TOURNAMENT TIME

SIUE completed the first of two tournament this season. The Cougars were the runner up at the Air Force Classic. SIUE also travels to DeLand, Florida, for the Stetson Tournament Dec. 19-20.

OVC PICKS

SIUE women's basketball was picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference after advancing to the conference tournament semifinals for the second straight year.

