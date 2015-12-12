PREVIEW: Cougars close out homestand Sunday

Game #11

Sun., Dec. 13, 2 p.m.

Edwardsville, Ill.

Vadalabene Center

Radio: Online only

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Video: OVC Digital Network.com

Live Stats: SIUECougars.com

Complete Game Notes

LAST TIME OUT

IUPUI raced out to a 15-point lead after one period and didn't look back in an 85-67 victory over SIUE. IUPUI, 7-2, converted eight three-pointers and shot 49.2 percent (30-61) from the field. SIUE, 4-6, shot 37.5 percent from the field and were held without a three-pointer.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SIUE's Shronda Butts (Des Moines, Iowa) was honored Tuesday by the Ohio Valley Conference as the women's basketball Co-Player of the Week. Butts, who averaged 21.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last week, shared the honor with Belmont's Sally McCabe. Butts recorded 20-plus points in both of SIUE's games last week, including 20 in a win over Illinois State and 23 against SIU Carbondale.

TO THE LINE

SIUE is No. 3 nationally with 169 free throws made and No. 2 nationally with 247 free throws attempted. The Cougars are coming off a 25-for-30 performance from the free throw line against IUPUI.

THIRD MEETING

This is the third between the Mavericks and the Cougars. SIUE has won the two previous meeting 69-66 at home on Nov. 27, 1992, and 69-54 at UNO Dec. 14, 2014. This is the second Summit League opponent in a row for the Cougars.

GOOD WORKS

Adams (Ferguson, Missouri) is one of 257 nominees for the 2016 Allstate WBCA and NABC Good Works Teams®. This distinguished award shines a spotlight on a select group of student-athletes who have shown dedication to service in their communities.

SHAKE IT UP

Coach Paula Buscher made her first change to the lineup before the Dec. 7 game. After the same five had started the first eight regular season games, Buscher inserted freshman Sydney Bauman and sophomore Sidney Smith into a starting role against Saint Louis.

FEWER TURNOVERS

SIUE recorded as season-low nine turnovers in both of the games at the Plaza Lights Classic against Stephen F. Austin and UMKC. The Cougars are third in the OVC for the fewest turnovers at 15.7 per game.

TOP PICK

The SIUE Cougars were selected as the preseason favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference by a vote of the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Butts was named the OVC Preseason Player of the Year. She averaged 15.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season.

OFFENSIVE BOARDS

SIUE pulled down 27 offensive rebounds in the Western Illinois game. It was the most offensive boards for the Cougars since the 2013 OVC Tournament (26 vs. Belmont).

SIGNINGS

Cloe Churchill (Canton, Illinois) and Dearria Watson (Salem, Illinois) each were signed to a National Letter of Intent to join the Cougars in the 2016-17 season. Churchill is a 5-9 guard from Canton High School. Watson is a 6-1 forward at Salem High School.