ST. LOUIS - President Megan E. Green addressed the temporary removal of Sheriff Alfred Montgomery from office, expressing confidence in the officials overseeing the Sheriff's Office during this period. In a statement released Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, Green said, "I have full faith and confidence in Circuit Attorney Gore, Chief Tracy, and the presiding judge to run the Sheriff’s Office following Sheriff Montgomery’s temporary removal from office."

The statement also outlined the Board of Aldermen's preparedness to collaborate with the Mayor and the Comptroller should Sheriff Montgomery be permanently removed. "The Board of Aldermen stands ready to work with the Mayor and the Comptroller to run a transparent process for appointing an interim Sheriff—as it did previously in 1972, 1977, and 1978," Green said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, the Board affirmed its commitment to holding a special election in accordance with state law to ensure residents retain their democratic right to elect the next Sheriff. "Moreover, the Board is committed to calling a special election in accordance with state law and upholding residents’ democratic right to elect their next Sheriff," the statement added.

The temporary removal of Sheriff Montgomery has prompted these measures to maintain leadership and uphold transparency within the Sheriff's Office.

More like this: