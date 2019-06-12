SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The Sons of the American Revolution had a flag presentation event this past Saturday at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Dental School grounds in conjunction with upcoming United States Flag Day.

The presenters dressed as if they had reported for duty during the Colonial Days.

The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented the various American flags that our country has flown over the years at the ceremony this past weekend. United States Flag Day is officially celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1977, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

