GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick was happy to present members of the Godfrey Fire Protection District with a $50,000 check in his office today. The check represents the sixth annual installment Godfrey has made toward the purchase of Firetruck #1422, a critical asset in the district’s emergency response fleet. This agreement has not only facilitated the acquisition of this vital vehicle but also cemented the financial cooperation between the two entities. Ten payments will be made via this agreement, for a total of $500,000.

While the Village of Godfrey and the fire department are separate government bodies, the two entities have a shared sense of responsibility and cooperation in serving the community. “We’re happy to uphold our commitment to support the brave men and women serving on the Fire Protection District,” said McCormick. Fire Chief Eric Cranmer and Board President Matt Horn represented the Godfrey Fire Protection District and accepted the check with gratitude.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District remains committed to its mission of safeguarding lives and property. With the continued backing of the Village of Godfrey, the district is well-positioned to uphold its pledge of exceptional service and protection for all residents.

