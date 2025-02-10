ALTON — The Hayner Public Library District is set to host a program titled “Forest Park Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The event will take place at Hayner Library, located in Alton Square Mall.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mark H.X. Glenshaw, an award-winning naturalist, will lead the presentation, sharing insights from his two decades of observing Great Horned Owls in Forest Park, St. Louis. Since December 2005, Glenshaw has meticulously documented the behaviors and lives of these owls, and he will showcase his findings through photos and videos during the talk.

The program aims to educate attendees about the unique behaviors of these birds, emphasizing their remarkable adaptations and the challenges they face in their natural habitat. Interested participants are encouraged to register by calling 1-800-613-3163.

More like this:

Hayner Library to Host Program on Forest Park Owls with Award-Winning Naturalist
Feb 20, 2025
Granite City Opens Overnight Warming Location
Jan 15, 2025
Overnight Warming Locations Put Out Call for Volunteers Amid Freezing Temps
Jan 7, 2025
Hayner Library Preps for 2025 with Caregiving, Nature, Cooking Programs and More
Jan 2, 2025
Speakeasy Swing Dance, Live Music, and Owl Insights: Your Weekend Go-Guide
Feb 19, 2025

 