ALTON — The Hayner Public Library District is set to host a program titled “Forest Park Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The event will take place at Hayner Library, located in Alton Square Mall.

Mark H.X. Glenshaw, an award-winning naturalist, will lead the presentation, sharing insights from his two decades of observing Great Horned Owls in Forest Park, St. Louis. Since December 2005, Glenshaw has meticulously documented the behaviors and lives of these owls, and he will showcase his findings through photos and videos during the talk.

The program aims to educate attendees about the unique behaviors of these birds, emphasizing their remarkable adaptations and the challenges they face in their natural habitat. Interested participants are encouraged to register by calling 1-800-613-3163.

