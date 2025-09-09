Preparedness Starts At Home: Red Cross Urges Everyone To Get Ready For Emergencies Now Tornadoes and Home Fires Pose Biggest Threats To Missouri Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis urges everyone to protect their loved ones by getting their households ready now. This spring, Missouri experienced a series of destructive tornadoes that serves as a stark reminder of the growing frequency and intensity of natural disasters across the country. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the Missouri and Arkansas region of the American Red Cross responded to over 15 disaster relief operations including those spring tornadoes. Additionally, the Red Cross of Greater St. Louis responded to over 500 home fires assisting nearly 2,000 people. Following the May 16th tornado in St. Louis, the Red Cross opened eight shelters to serve those who had been displaced, providing more than 27,000 overnight stays. At the height of the response, we had approximately 260 people in five different shelters. Other partners including Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis also provided shelter through hotels. Article continues after sponsor message Additional Red Cross support for the response: More than 7,000 people were provided direct assistance to include help with finding housing.

Nearly 184,000 meals and snacks were provided.

Approximately 7,600 households received disaster emergency supplies from the Red Cross.

More than 10,400 damage assessments were completed.

More than 8,400 Red Cross disaster responders from across the U.S. assisted in the response. “National Preparedness Month is a great time to ask whether your family would be ready if something unexpected happened tomorrow,” said LaKricia Cox, Executive Director, Red Cross of Greater St. Louis. “It’s not about being scared; it’s about being smart and looking out for the people you love. Taking a few simple steps now so that you have a plan can make all the difference when it matters most.” HOW TO GET READY Disasters don’t wait for the “right time” — they can happen in the middle of the night, during your commute or while your kids are at school. Protect your family by making a plan to stay safe, gathering important supplies and knowing how you’ll stay connected by taking these steps: Depending on the emergency, you may need to stay where you are or go somewhere else to stay safe. If you may need to leave, think about where you’ll go, how you’ll get there, where you’ll stay and what you’ll take with you. Plan well in advance if you’ll need help leaving or use public transportation.

Next, gather and organize critical supplies — like food, water and medicine — into a go-kit and a stay-at-home kit. Make sure to include backup batteries and chargers for your devices (cell phone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.), a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, and critical personal records.

Your go-kit should include three days of supplies that you can take with you. Your stay-at-home kit should have two weeks of food and water, and a one-month supply of medications, if possible.

Customize your kit to meet your household’s specific needs. If you have young children, don’t forget formula and diapers. If you have pets, include leashes, carriers, food, bowls, litter and a litterbox.

Finally, make a plan to reconnect with loved ones if you are separated or if the phone or internet is down. Write down important phone numbers on a contact card and carry it with you. Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for weather alerts, safety steps for different emergencies and expert advice in both English and Spanish. Don't forget to sign up for local government emergency alerts to get critical local information — like evacuation notices — during an emergency.