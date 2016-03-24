FROM THE OFFICE OF KURT PRENZLER

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of Riverbender.com

EDWARDSVILLE — Several Madison County Board members are continuing to produce “political theater” with their antics against Treasurer Kurt Prenzler.

Prenzler said he was once again asked about a lawsuit Wednesday night during an executive session of a special county board meeting, which was similar in nature to what took place during a Finance Committee meeting two weeks ago. He said a press release issued by three county board members following the meeting contains false information.

“They don’t have their facts straight,” Prenzler said. “There was no concrete $60,000 offer to settle this case.”

Prenzler said he never discriminated against an employee. In order to reduce costs, he eliminated the position of comptroller, a position not found in any other treasurer’s office throughout the state, and offered her another position.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some of the county officials who questioned Prenzler watched, or knew about, the criminal tax sales that defrauded taxpayers out of $4 to 5 million and did nothing to stop it.

“They NEVER once called a ‘special meeting’ to ask Fred Bathon questions,” he said. “This is a case of ‘kill the messenger.’”

Prenzler exposed unethical tax sales in Madison County and pointed out similarities in St. Clair County.

“I’ve spent 14 hours being deposed by lawyers defending tax buyers in both counties,” he said. “They asked me questions going back 40 years into my life, things having nothing to do with tax sales. Fred Bathon never spent one minute being deposed or questioned by county board members.”

Prenzler said questioning him over and over again is intimidation tactics.

He said following the special meeting County Board member Bill Meyer, who was also one of the three who sent the press release, confronted him, verbally assaulted him with profanities and repeatedly said, “I’m going to get you!”

“His actions drew the attention of a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy who then warned Meyer his antics were unacceptable,” he said.

More like this: